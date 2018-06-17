The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge are offering a compromise

Kate Middleton and Prince William are willing to compromise when it comes to the christening for Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want the celebration to be a private one, but they know there is a lot of interest in their family.

Express says that the couple is happy to share photos from the christening of Prince Louis with the public, but they don’t want press at the event. James Brookes shared the thoughts of Prince William and Kate Middleton about the celebration.

“Judging by the previous christenings, and the importance of the day for the family, Louis’ christening will be a private affair, perhaps no surprise there. The Cambridges are well aware of the media spotlight on and interest in their family – we saw that with the recent photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing at the polo match.”

The public can anticipate that all of the official christening photos of the family will be shared, but there will likely be no candid images from the party. There will likely be official and press photos of the arrival of the royal family at the location, but to guarantee extra privacy, it is possible that the gathering will be at Sandringham.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a home on the Sandringham Estate, Anmer Hall, which would make it convenient for the family. Brookes added that Sandringham would be the best guess for the christening of Prince Louis Arthur.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they choose Sandringham again, given how close their residence at Anmer Hall is.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were each christened at different churches. Prince George was christened at St. James Palace and Princess Charlotte was christened at St Mary Magdalene Church. It is expected that Prince Louis will wear the same robe worn by his siblings on their christening day, which is a replica of the one made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter.

“I think we can expect to see Prince Louis donning the Honiton lace robe, as worn by his older siblings.”

As the Inquisitr reported, Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton recently wrote a column on throwing an elegant christening party, and many people thought she was hinting at details about the party for her youngest grandchild. Middleton says that she always suggests classical music be played by a string trio or quartet. She also thinks the party should have a theme, and she says the Beatrix Potter or Teddy Bear’s Picnic is always safe and tasteful.