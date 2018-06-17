Donald Trump Told Reporters He Would Spend His Father’s Day Working, Then Went Golfing Instead

This is not the first time Trump has apparently changed his mind about working.

Donald Trump told reporters this week that he would be spending his Father’s Day working and communicating with North Korea.

Those plans apparently changed.

Press reports on Twitter noted that Donald Trump headed off to his Trump National Golf Course in Virginia on Sunday to play golf for the 117th time in the 18 months he’s been in office. Though it is not unusual for Trump to spend his weekend at one of his company’s golf courses, the president received a bit of extra criticism given his boasts that he would be working all day on the holiday.

As ABC News noted, Trump had been asked earlier in the week what he planned to do on Father’s Day, and he answered that he would be working and calling North Korea.

This would not be the first time that Donald Trump claimed to have a busy schedule of work only to change his mind and go golfing instead. Last March, White House officials put out a public schedule showing Trump was in high-level meetings all day, but press reporters spotted him heading out to his Mar-a-Lago golf course instead, as reported by the Inquisitr.

This came after Donald Trump frequently took aim at Barack Obama for his golf trips while president, even though Trump has hit the links more than twice as much as Obama to date. Trump said often on the campaign trail that he would not make any more golf trips or take vacations if he were to win the presidency.

Flashback. Two days ago. DOOCY: "How are you going to celebrate Father's Day?" TRUMP: "Work. I'm going to work." Trump is currently at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA, according to the pool report. pic.twitter.com/IbKzHJ7HQK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 17, 2018

President Trump is at his Virginia golf club, marking his 117th day at a Trump golf property and his 159th day at a Trump property since taking office https://t.co/reFpp3DdnR pic.twitter.com/uMwk258axg — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 17, 2018

“I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done,” Trump told a reporter in 2015 (via Think Progress).

Donald Trump has not only hit the golf course often but also made near-weekly trips to Mar-a-Lago and his other Trump-owned properties, which critics note comes at a huge expense to taxpayers who pick up the bill for the increased security.

Trump had also been somewhat secretive about his golf trips, with his press office often not confirming whether Trump was golfing or keeping it off his public schedule only to have reporters find out when Trump was spotted getting ready to tee off.

WH press aide wouldn't say if @POTUS played golf. Told of Twitter photo of @POTUS in golf attire, she said he may have "hit a few balls." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 18, 2017

It’s not clear what other plans Donald Trump may have had for Father’s Day, but he may have ended up spending too much time on the course. Those who have golfed with Trump before said the president has a tendency to play quickly on the course, even cutting corners by driving his golf course on the green in a breach of golf etiquette.