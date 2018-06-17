Tiffany Haddish Explains Why She Won’t Shoot Nude Scenes

Tiffany Haddish won’t appear nude on the big screen anytime soon.

Haddish was the cover girl for The Hollywood Reporter comedy issue last week but the publication couldn’t fit all of her entertaining quotes in their initial story. In a second piece, THR shared the 38-year-old comedian’s take on being nude in her films.

The breakout star of the 2017 film Girls Trip said that as a comedian, she does not believe that she should have to bare all on screen.

“I’ve never seen Lucille Ball get bare-a** naked. I never seen Carol Burnett have to get naked,” she said. “I never seen Whoopi Goldberg’s booty naked. Tina Fey? Nope.”

While she says that Fey has appeared to be naked, Haddish insisted that her fellow comedian never exposed her entire body for cameras. In breakout role for Girls Trip last year, Haddish did have a scene where she appeared nearly nude.

“They really wanted me to show my actual breasts and I told them straight up, ‘I’m not gonna do it,” she said. “I got paid the least amount of money out of everybody in the movie.”

Haddish has no issue with being transparent in her interviews and often includes personal stories about other high profile celebrities. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel! Live Friday, the late-night talk show host asked Haddish if celebrities are wary about hanging out with her for fear of their personal encounters being shared with the world.

“I don’t wanna hang out with people who are worried about hanging out with me, ’cause obviously you doing something you ain’t got no business,” Haddish said.

Still, the entertainer said she had no issues with people complaining about her using them in her act. However, she did say there were some boundaries she would not cross.

“I’ve been to a lot of functions and I will never tell you about some of those things,” she said.

Haddish is currently gearing up to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night. Aside from Girls Trip, the comedian made a name for herself in films like Keanu and appeared as a character on The Carmichael Show from 2015- 2017.

This year, she has a number of films lined up including Uncle Drew, Night School, and Nobody’s Fool. Next year she will star in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV networks.