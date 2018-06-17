‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview: Jack Fights For His Legacy And Temptation Gets Billy

Is Jack correct about the identity of his biological father?

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video the CBS soap posted on its official YouTube channel features a bombshell week filled with a significant paternity reveal, and Chancellor inheritance woes as things heat up with a brand new war in Genoa City. Plus, a shocking proposal and dirty little secrets threaten everything for three couples.

Jack (Peter Bergman) thinks he’s found out the identity of his biological father, and it’s none other than Phillip Chancellor. This changes everything for him, and while he no longer wants John Abbot’s legacy and Jabot, Jack’s itching to try his hand at Chancellor, which he feels is his by DNA rights.

Not so fast, though. Neil (Kristoff St. John) warns Cane (Daniel Goddard) about Jack’s intentions, and he doesn’t want to see Jack blowing into the company and making all sorts of changes. In fact, Cane vows to bring a war to Jack if he continues with his plans to take a part of Chancellor.

Meanwhile, a devastated Nick (Joshua Morrow) decides to propose to Sharon (Sharon Case). Perhaps there’s some custody suit reasoning behind his choice, but it honestly looks like a bad move considering how Michael (Christian LeBlanc) tore Sharon apart under oath, and the arbitrator awarded temporary custody of Christian to Victor (Eric Braeden).

Will this move end up causing Nick to lose Christian permanently? Possibly. However, Sharon has to say “yes” too.

The search for Jack’s father is just getting started and summer is heating up in Genoa City! Tune in to see it next week on #YR. pic.twitter.com/zyhJEaeJAJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 15, 2018

Newly returned Summer (Hunter King) continues her quest to seduce Billy (Jason Thompson). She manages to pull him into a dirty little secret with her too. A card game where Billy goes ahead and joins may end up being the thing that brings him down.

Summer wants to follow in her mother Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) footsteps, and she’s well on her way with her machinations against Billy who apparently succumbs to temptation. Hopefully, that temptation is a bit of gambling and not getting it on with his girlfriend’s daughter.

Speaking of dirty secrets, Abby (Melissa Ordway) finds one of Arturo’s (Jason Canela). She pulls out a lacy bra that certainly isn’t hers. In fact, it looks like the undergarment may belong to her mother, Ashley (Eileen Davidson). For some reason, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is on hand to put a little bug into Abby’s ear that her boyfriend might be pursuing her mother too. So, that would make Arturo an even bigger nope for Abby.

Unfortunately for Arturo, there’s a good chance that Victor has something to do with this. He’ll stop at nothing to keep the contractor away from his family.

