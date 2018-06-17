Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Living Together, Singer Hints Big Move On Instagram

The couple became engaged earlier this week after dating for a short period

If Ariana Grande’s friends were a little worried that the singer and her Saturday Night Live fiance, Pete Davidson, were moving a little too fast by getting engaged on Monday, June 11, after only a few weeks of dating, news that the couple, both 24-years-old, have now decided to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together, might soon prove to be the icing on the cake.

According to a report by People, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer took to her Instagram Story Saturday to share the news that she and her funnyman beau may have made the decision to do what most serious couples do at some point down the road, move in together. Grande uploaded a photo of cartoon-favorite, Spongebob Squarepants, sitting in an empty room smiling with the caption, “Us in our new apartment with no furniture, 1 speaker and red vines.”

This news comes on the heels as the Inquisitr previously reported that the duo’s friends are a little under the impression that they are moving a little too fast in their relationship by getting engaged too soon. Although family and friends have been nothing but supportive since the engagement news broke, some are pondering whether or not the “Into You” singer might be confusing “love for lust.” Both Grande and Davidson had just broken off serious relationships from their previous partners before getting together, only confirming their relationship towards the end of May.

Grande teased the possible shack up just one night after the couple hit up NYC. Davidson performed an impromptu comedy set at the Comedy Cellar, which he calls his “home” Friday night and Grande surprised fans by showing up to the comedy venue to support her man. It was star-studded night as singer John Mayer, who’s currently on tour, happened to be at the comedy venue as well.

went home last nite A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 16, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Stand-up comedian, Sherrod Small, who’s no stranger to Mayer, having appeared in the singer’s “Who Says” music video, shared a photo on his Instagram of the entire group, congratulating the happy couple in the caption.

To date, neither Grande nor Davidson has officially confirmed that they are engaged, but it appears to be the case as the couple continues to receive many congratulatory comments on social media. Prior to Davidson, the “Break Free” singer was romantically linked to rapper Mac Miller for two years. Davidson was involved in an on-and-off relationship with Cazzie David for two years and although it has been rumored that the two were taking some time apart, but hadn’t officially broken up when Davidson’s romance with Grande began, David hasn’t seemed to be carrying any ill feelings.