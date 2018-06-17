‘Fortnite’ On The Nintendo Switch Is Great, But There’s Room For Improvement

'Fortnite' for the Nintendo Switch is not quite there yet.

Right now, there seems to be two issues gamers have with Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch. First, PlayStation 4 gamers cannot use their established accounts to play the sandbox survival game on the portable console. Second, some players are still experiencing matchmaking errors.

PS4 Players Left Out From Fornite Fun On The Switch

Reggie Fils-Aime, the president and COO of Nintendo America, told Polygon that over 2 million gamers downloaded Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch within 24 hours.

“I think that speaks to the power of the franchise, the engagement of our players and the resonance of being able to play it anytime, anywhere,” said Fils-Aime.

The Switch’s accessibility and portability is definitely one of its most attractive features for gamers. These are the same features which may have attracted Fornite players to the Switch.

Unfortunately, PlayStation 4 Fortnite players will not get to enjoy these Switch-specific features. According to Fortune, gamers were disappointed to learn that they could not log in to Fornite on the Switch with their PS4 accounts. PlayStation 4 Fortnite gamers would have to create an entirely new account to play on Nintendo’s portable console. In other words, Sony had blocked gamers’ ability to cross-play Fortnite on the Switch.

As per BBC, a spokeswoman from the tech company gave gamers little hope for any future where Sony’s cross-play restriction on Fortnite would be lifted.

“With more than 80 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, we’ve built a huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles. We also offer Fornite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms. We have nothing further to add beyond this at this point,” the spokeswoman said.

Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch is already a huge hit, with 2 million downloads in under 24 hours. https://t.co/7eM5rOHT5e pic.twitter.com/UOEaFAvSXa — Polygon (@Polygon) June 13, 2018

Matchmaking Errors In Fornite On The Nintendo Switch

According to GameSpot, Fortnite’s matchmaking errors on the Switch first appeared after it was released. Evidence of these early matchmaking issues can be seen on Epic Games Forum page. The game developer of Fortnite offered a temporary solution to the problem by advising gamers to simply log out and log back in to the game.

GameSpot has since updated its article about the error revealing that the issue was resolved. However, it seems that some Fortnite Switch gamers are still experiencing matchmaking errors, clearly showing that the issue has not been resolved. Evidence of this can bee seen on the official Nintendo Switch Fortnite subreddit. Some reports of matchmaking errors on the subreddit were posted as recent as a few days ago.

Nintendo released Fortnite, one of 2018’s most popular games, on the Switch just last week. However, Fortnite‘s transition to the Nintendo Switch has not been smooth. There is still a lot of room for improvement.