Ashlee Simpson-Ross And Husband, Evan, Watch Diana Ross Perform Live

Ashlee Simpson and husband, Evan, watched his mom, Diana Ross, perform her legendary hits at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday.

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and hubby Evan Ross had an awesome date night on Saturday. The music duo went to watch Evan’s mom, the iconic Diana Ross, perform live at the Hollywood Bowl. Ross’ performance ended in cheers and a standing ovation. Diana promised the audience an evening of music, memories, and fireworks as she went on to sing from her incredibly vast catalog of hits. Ross sang classics like “He Lives In You,” “More Today Than Yesterday,” and “You Can’t Hurry Love,” according to Broadway World.

The iconic singer continued on with medley’s of “Do You Know,” and “Ain’t No Mountain.” Ross’ encore, “Reach Out And Touch” was accompanied by a choir. Evan Ross, 29, took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of himself with wife, Ashlee, at Ross’ live performance and added the caption, “Mom show #hollywoodbowl its going to be a great night!”

This month, the couple launched their unisex Zadig & Voltaire line called, “Jagger Snow,” in West Hollywood, California. While showcasing the line, the couple recalled a surprising and memorable event surrounding the birth of their little girl.

The name of their line was inspired by their daughter, Jagger Snow, and on her July 2015 birth, Evan Ross recalled the time his mom, Diana, and Ashlee’s parents got into the delivery room before it was time for guests to enter.

“I was like, ‘What are y’all doing?!'”

Evan said that he and Ashlee planned on being the only ones in the delivery room, but that quickly changed. In the midst of Ashlee giving birth, Evan said they saw both of their parents behind the curtain watching, according to People.

“Also, those nurses can’t stop my mom! Like, Diana Ross walks in.”

Evan and Ashlee’s daughter, Jagger, has already developed her very own style when it comes to fashion. Ashlee said that she loves dressing her daughter and said that she’s saving a collection of “vintage Chanel dresses” for Jagger when she grows up. The 33-year-old singer said that if Jagger doesn’t like an outfit combo that she’s wearing, she will tell her.

According to Ross, 9½-year-old Bronx Mowgli is getting his own sense of style and is very focused on dressing Jagger.

The couple has unique ways of taking breaks from daily duties with Ross suggesting “Sky Zone” and Ashlee opting to catch up on some sleep with a nap.

Ross shared another funny family moment when one of the kids’ homework problem seemed to stump the couple. Ross joked, “We’re both looking at it and I’m like, ‘You should know this,’ and she’s like, ‘No, you should know this.'”

Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, have been busy building their empire. The couple is currently prepping for the premiere of their upcoming reality television series, Ashlee & Evan, and the release of a new album, which features songs from the married couple.