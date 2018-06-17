Ivanka Trump Shares Father’s Day Message For Jared Kushner And The President As Families Are Being Separated

For some, Ivanka Trump’s Father’s Day message served as a sad reminder that hundreds of children aren’t spending the holiday with their dads because of her father’s actions. As reported by Yahoo! Lifestyle, many people responded to her Instagram post wishing Jared Kushner and Donald Trump a Happy Father’s Day by blasting the president’s policy of separating the children of undocumented immigrants from their families.

The photo that Ivanka Trump shared was taken on the stage of the 2016 Republican National Convention. In the snapshot, the smiling first daughter is holding Jared Kushner’s hand as he gives Donald Trump a low five. Ivanka kept her Father’s Day message for her husband and dad short and sweet.

“Happy #FathersDay to these two amazing dads,” she wrote.

Some of her followers were quick to point out that this day has not been a happy one for many migrant fathers. According to CNN, over 2,000 children have been separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Trump administration is taking them away from their parents by charging their mothers and fathers with federal crimes.

“What about the precious children your father has taken from their fathers? These Dads only wanted a better life for their children,” read one response to Ivanka’s Father’s Day post. “What your father and this administration is doing is disgusting and evil.”

“I challenge you to go visit these children taken from their parents. I dare you,” wrote another Trump critic. “Your entire family seems to lack empathy, here’s a chance to earn some respect.”

Some Trump supporters fought back, arguing that it should be okay to take undocumented immigrants’ children away from them because they came to the country illegally.

“Well if they came here legally then maybe they wouldn’t be going through that,” read one remark about the families being separated.

At a Texas migrant shelter, a little girl taken from her mother was crying and a shelter worker was prohibited from touching, hugging or comforting the girl. A horrific scene https://t.co/jWzw09XaOl — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 17, 2018

However, past administrations have not split up families detained at the border the way the Trump administration has. As reported by The Washington Post, Ivanka’s father has repeatedly claimed that Democrats are to blame for the child separation policy suggesting that Democratic lawmakers aren’t working with Republicans to pass legislation to keep it from happening. However, there is no law on the books mandating that children be taken away from their parents if they enter the country illegally. The controversial practice is the result of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, and Trump aide Stephen Miller told The New York Times that it’s supposed to act as a deterrent against illegal immigration.

So far, Ivanka Trump, who serves her father as an official White House adviser, has not responded to the pleas of those who are urging her to speak out against the separation of families at the border. However, another first daughter spent Father’s Day doing so.

“On #FathersDay & every day, I could not imagine a better dad for Charlotte & Aidan than Marc. I also could not imagine being forcibly separated from my children as I sought sanctuary,” Chelsea Clinton wrote on Twitter. “No parent, no person should support this.”