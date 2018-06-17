Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Her Curves In Nude Cut-Out Swimsuit

Singer Aubrey O’Day fills her Instagram with pictures highlighting her delicious curves in a stunning variety of bikinis and unique one-piece swimsuits. She recently shared photos of her posing near greenery in a revealing nude cut-out swimsuit that thrilled her followers.

The “Dumblonde” singer posted the daring image and captioned it, “makin’ love between war. @fashionnova.” The nude Fashion Nova one-piece swimsuit featured wide straps, a deep cleavage-baring v-neck, and strategic cutouts which bared her flared hips from her nipped in waist to the crease of her thighs. O’Day looked beach ready with soft wavy blonde locks, beautifully bronzed skin, metallic eyeshadow, and a light colored lip. She accessorized the look with a gold necklace. She placed one hand on her bared hip and the other lightly in her hair as she gazed down with a sultry look straight into the camera lens.

The image garnered nearly 12,000 likes and dozens of positive comments from her 892,000 followers on the social media platform.

Just last week, Inquisitr reported that O’Day took to the ocean near West Hollywood, California to share a stunning look from the same swimsuit brand. In that picture, she actually modeled the beautiful look in the edge of the foamy water.

On her Instagram story, the singer showed she spent much of Saturday enjoying Beyonce and Jay Z’s newest release from The Carters. The couple shocked the world with a surprise joint album called “Everything Is Love.” She shared clips of herself enjoying several different tracks off the album, and at one point, somebody else came into the room behind her wearing a towel and tried to shock her by pulling it off, but she quickly covered the shot before anything too risque happened.

For months now, O’Day has teased an upcoming release of an album she’s releasing with her “Dumblonde” bandmate, former Danity Kane member Shannon Bex. However, there’s no official release date for the group’s upcoming offering.

Despite no confirmed date, O’Day hinted many times that the album will feature music inspired by her affair with President Donald Trump’s son, Donald J. Trump, Jr. The affair allegedly occurred after she appeared on the fifth season of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012. The “DJT” singer has said that songs on her upcoming album feature actual situations from that period in her life.

Until the album drops, O’Day looks like she’s enjoying being a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova and looking amazing while modeling their gorgeous swimwear.