Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Kanye West, Remembers Her Own Dad In Father’s Day Tributes

Kim Kardashian took to her social media accounts over the weekend to share sweet messages about her husband, Kanye West, and her late father, Robert Kardashian, for Father’s Day.

According to a June 17 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian posted a sweet snapshot of her husband, Kanye West, giving their oldest child, daughter North, a shoulder ride, along with a message for Father’s Day on Sunday.

In the social media post, Kim thanked Kanye for being “such a good dad” to their three children, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 5 months. “Happy Father’s Day babe. Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there,” Kardashian wrote.

Father’s Day ends an eventful few weeks for the family as they have celebrated a lot of milestones over the past month. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and held a big birthday bash for their daughter, North. On Friday, the couple celebrated North’s birthday again with a party in New York City, with a lavish candy-filled birthday cake at the Polo Bar.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, earlier in the night, North was photographed throwing a temper tantrum, which forced Kanye West to have to pick her up as she kicked and screamed. However, once inside the establishment, North seemed to be having a good time celebrating her birthday.

Meanwhile, the family also celebrated Kanye West’s 41st birthday last week. According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian hosted the party and pulled out all the stops to make it a night to remember.

Kim invited Kanye’s celebrity friends such as Pusha T, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and more, and even flew in famed mentalist, Lior Suchard, from Tel Aviv, to perform “supernatural entertainment” for the crowd.

Of course, Kim Kardashian’s Father’s Day tribute didn’t stop with Kanye West, Just hours before posting the sweet photo of Kanye with North, Kim remembered her own father, Robert Kardashian Sr. by posting an old photo of herself as a child with her dad.

“I know I’m posting this early but you’re so heavy on my mind tonight. Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world. I miss you so much dad,” she captioned photograph.

Robert, who was previously married to Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, died from esophageal cancer in September of 2003. Over the years, the Kardashian family have found ways to offer a tribute to the late patriarch, but his death is still a sore subject 15 years later.