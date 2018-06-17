‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Expresses His Love For Kids As Sami’s Set To Return With A Big Surprise

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that something big may be happening in Salem very soon. Fans have been watching as Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) have been working on mending their relationship, but Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is headed back to town and she may shake up everything.

According to a report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives viewers watched as Rafe recently gushed over how much he loves children, and how he was always close with Sami’s kids, Johnny and Allie, as well as Hope’s daughter, Ciara (Victoria Konefal). However, he sadly never had children of his own.

However, Sami could make Rafe’s dream come true. The beloved character is set to return to Days of our Lives this fall, and it’s being teased that she will have an explosive new storyline. Could it be that Sami will come home to Salem with Rafe’s baby in tow?

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Rafe and Sami had a one night stand that led to the end of his relationship with Hope. While both parties promised not to tell anyone, the news of their affair got out, and was eventually revealed at Hope and Rafe’s wedding. Hope immediately dumped Rafe and left Salem. She wanted to get an annulment, but later decided against it. Now, the couple are on the road to working things out, but if Sami returns with Rafe’s child that could complicate everything.

In the latest #DAYS, Hope gets a lead on Ciara's whereabouts.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/UH3iBvG1gR — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 16, 2018

While no confirmation about a possible Rafe and Sami baby has been revealed, a six-week-old baby named Chloe Tepperman has started filming, and many Days of our Lives fans believe that the child could be Rafe and Sami’s baby.

However, if Days of our Lives does bring a baby into the mix for Rafe and Sami it may be hard to explain Sami’s long absences. Actress Alison Sweeney has officially left the show and is no longer on contract. However she’s made a few appearances over the years since her departure. A baby could be a sign that viewers will be seeing more of Sami, and also bring some big drama to Salem.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Abigail DiMera will also reportedly find out she is pregnant, and the baby that is currently filming could be her child if the show decides to speed up the pregnancy.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.