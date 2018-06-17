Val Chmerkovskiy Is Ready For Kids With Jenna Johnson, Already ‘Dreaming Of Fatherhood’

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson haven’t made it to the altar yet, but Val is already thinking of what’s next for the couple beyond their wedding day. Based on one of his recent Instagram posts, it seems as though his biological clock is ticking. Val just got engaged a few days ago, but the 32-year-old professional dancer revealed that he’s ready to start a family.

As previously reported by the The Inquisitr, Val Chmerkovskiy and his future bride are currently in Mykonos, Greece celebrating their engagement. Val popped the question to 24-year-old Jenna Johnson on Thursday, June 14, and Dancing with the Stars fans are looking forward to seeing some gorgeous snapshots from the couple’s wedding album. If Val gets his way, they’ll also get to see a few adorable baby pictures in the very near future. On Sunday, the younger Chmerkovskiy brother revealed that he’s spending Father’s Day daydreaming about being a dad.

“Daydreaming of fatherhood… in Mykonos,” Val wrote on Instagram.

In the shirtless snapshot that he shared with his followers, he’s relaxing in an infinity pool at the Myconian Avaton luxury resort located on Elia Beach. He’s alone in the picture, so it’s likely that Jenna Johnson was behind the camera.

Fans responded to Val’s Instagram post by letting him know that they’re definitely on board with the idea of him and Jenna becoming parents.

“Why dream, make it happen. You’re in the best place to start,” remarked one of his followers.

“You and Jen are gonna be the cutest parents one day,” another wrote.

Even though he’s been busy enjoying his romantic Grecian getaway with Jenna, Val Chmerkovskiy made sure to take some time on Father’s Day to acknowledge a few of the fathers that he’ll likely look to for advice when he becomes a dad. They include his older brother Maks, who welcomed his first child last year. Like Val, Maks found love with a fellow Dancing with the Stars professional; he and Peta Murgatroyd were married six months after their son Shai was born.

“Proud of you bro,” Val wrote of Maks in a Father’s Day message that he shared on his Instagram stories. “Keep being an example to me showing the world how sexy fatherhood is.”

After Maks Chmerkovskiy became a dad, Val couldn’t avoid the questions about his own future baby plans; everyone wanted to know if he was going to follow in his big bro’s footsteps by starting a family. Last December, he told People that he “definitely” wanted to have kids soon, but Jenna wasn’t in as much of a rush to become a parent.

“I think she would love to be a mother, but she also has so many incredible things going on in her life and I would feel very selfish to interrupt them for nine months,” he said.

Just last month, Jenna Johnson told US Weekly that she was looking forward to having kids with Val Chmerkovskiy “in the future.” Val can only hope that by “the future” she meant a few weeks.