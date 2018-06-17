Alex Rodriguez Reveals Awesome Time With Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony At Their Daughters’ Dance Recital

Alex Rodriguez is calling the time that he spent with his superstar girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony to watch their daughters’ dance recital awesome.

Lopez and Anthony share a 10-year-old daughter Emme Maribel who took the stage alongside Rodriguez’ two daughters Ella Alexander,10, and Natasha Alexander,13, for a recital last Wednesday. Both Lopez and Rodriguez documented the special night on social media with pictures and videos.

In one photograph shared by former MLB star turned Shark Tank judge Rodriguez, singer Anthony joined his former wife, her current boyfriend and their children with smiles. A-Rod had one of his arms wrapped around Anthony and used the hashtag “#familia” to describe the Instagram image.

A-Rod opened up about the moment when he spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

“We just had an awesome, awesome time watching the three little girls,” Rodriguez told ET. “Maybe that’s the new way of families… I came from a broken home, and I think it’s super important for your parents to stick together. Seeing the kids, how happy they get when we’re all together, is priceless.”

Aside from opening up about his family dynamic, Rodriguez also spoke about his future with Lopez after she commented on the matter last week. When making an appearance on Good Morning America, Lopez spoke about the possibility of marriage with her boyfriend.

In the interview, Lopez spoke about the importance of taking her time in the relationship after making mistakes in the past. The pair is juggling their four children and respective careers which Lopez said is their focus right now.

Rodriguez echoed similar sentiments when ET asked him about his thoughts on the future of his relationship Thursday.

“We’re raising our children… there’s four of them, and that’s what we strive to do every day,” he said. “For us, it’s all about the kids.”

According to PEOPLE, Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in February 2017. The pair first met over 10 years ago when her ex-husband Anthony first threw a pitch out at a New York Yankees game where A-Rod was playing.

When she was eating lunch in Beverly Hills, California 12 years later, Lopez recalled seeing Rodriguez pass by. Lopez recounted the story in Vanity Fair last October.

She decided to take initiative and approach Rodriguez which led to him later calling her and asking her to dinner. Days later they had their first date at the Hotel Bel Air and the rest is history.