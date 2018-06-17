Brad Pitt Spends Father’s Day With His Kids Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle

Brad Pitt spent Father’s Day in London with his children this weekend. The actor is currently engaged in a custody battle with his former wife, Angelina Jolie, who has been ordered to give Brad more time with the kids.

According to a June 17 report by People Magazine, Brad Pitt celebrated Father’s Day in the UK as he is currently staying in London to be near his children. Angelina Jolie is busy filming Maleficent 2 and Pitt is going to head out to L.A. very soon to film his latest project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. So, Brad decided to head to the UK to be near his children despite all of the custody drama happening between he and Angelina.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, new court documents reveal that Angelina Jolie was ordered by the court to give Brad Pitt visitation with their children, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox. However, the court order doesn’t extend to the couple’s oldest child, Maddox, 16, who was deemed old enough to determine the amount of time he wants to spend with his adoptive father.

Court documents reveal that if Angelina Jolie doesn’t comply with the visitation schedule and encourage the children to grow their relationship with Brad Pitt then she could lose full custody of the kids.

Meanwhile, sources tell the magazine that Brad Pitt is a fantastic father and adores spending time with his children. In addition, he hasn’t been speaking badly about Angeline Jolie to the kids, even though he allegedly feels like she’s trying to turn the children against him.

“He is a great dad and always loved being with his kids. He doesn’t talk badly about Angie, but he feels it’s her fault that the kids don’t want to spend more time with him.”

According to Glamour, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith back in 2004 while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The couple reportedly fell in love and after a shocking divorce from Aniston, the pair began their relationship. Just three months after the divorce was finalized, Jolie and Pitt announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 after 10 years together. They share six children, three of whom are adopted, and the couple was known as one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples, earning the name “Brangelina.” They announced their split two years later in 2016 and have been battling over custody of their children ever since.