Justin Bieber Caught In Intense Make-Out Session With Hailey Baldwin In Park, Per TMZ

It looks like those rumors of a Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reunion have been confirmed, thanks to pictures of the two making out in a Brooklyn, New York park, according to TMZ. The gossip website posted pictures of them kissing as they leaned against a railing as well as on a park bench, with her even sitting on his lap.

“Biebs and the Baldwin were overlooking the NYC’s East River on Saturday while their lips got totally reacquainted up against a railing. After the PDA in BK’s Domino Park they didn’t exactly come up for air. They crossed the river into lower Manhattan in the evening, and kissed some more in Rockefeller Park,” reported TMZ. This comes after reunion rumors heated up following a movie date in Miami, as reported previously by the Inquisitr. They were spotted multiple times all over Miami.

Last Sunday night, Bieber and Baldwin, 21, were photographed hanging out at Miami’s famous nightclub, LIV at Fontainebleau. The adorable couple could be seen snuggling and dancing on a VIP balcony, completely out in the open, so they were definitely not trying to hide their PDA. On the other side of the spectrum, they were seen enjoying a church service as well as dinner together.

While the singer is apparently basking in the glow of his reunion with Baldwin, he also took a moment to post the above picture to his Instagram account to celebrate Father’s Day. “Dad I love you more than words.. I would do absolutely anything for you. I can’t wait to hug and kiss you Happy Father’s Day,” he wrote. The super sweet photo of Beiber, 24, being cradled by his father, along with that message, is sure to melt the hearts of his over 100 million followers.

As for Bieber and his rekindled romance with Baldwin, a model, it was just a few weeks ago they were making news for simply being back on good terms again after their ill-fated romance ended in 2016. “We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that,” she told The Times UK. Since Bieber’s reunion with Selena Gomez ended recently, the singer was newly available. The two began hanging out and were seen together but had been denying that their romance was back on. Now with these photos, it’s looking like no confirmation is actually needed.