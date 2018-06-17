Farrah Abraham Says ‘Teen Mom’ Is 75 Percent Fake

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is opening up about leaving the reality series, her former co-stars, and how much of the show is real.

According to a June 16 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham recently sat down with comedian Stephen Kramer Glickman for his The Night Time Show podcast, and she had no problem telling everyone exactly what she thought about the franchise and its stars.

When she was asked if she keeps in touch with any of her former Teen Mom OG co-stars, Farrah Abraham revealed that she has no interest in ever speaking with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, or Amber Portwood again.

“I do not spend my energy on any of that although I did suffer from ‘newbie syndrome’ when I was first on the show, but I learned early on growing up in real life that you might be pretty and talented and not everybody is as self confident as you and it creates jealousy and I have had that working with various co-stars over the years.”

In addition, Farrah Abraham revealed that for her last two years on Teen Mom OG, she felt like she was forgoing her real life in order to stage scenes for the reality series, and she didn’t like it. Farrah claims about “75 percent” of what the fans are seeing on television is “fake”

“I felt like they were sabotaging my real life with fake scenes. It was 75 per cent fake. I had them put me in bad situations and I had to sign myself out of them,” Abraham stated.

Farrah Abraham also talked about the possibility of starring on another reality show now that her days on Teen Mom OG are over. The mother-of-one revealed that she didn’t have any plans to do more reality TV, and that she “will not be a Beverly Hills Housewife are anything like that.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham did make headlines this week when she was arrested for allegedly hitting a male staff member at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Abraham was taken into custody and spent about 12 hours behind bars before being released.

After she left jail, the former Teen Mom OG star spend the day with her daughter, Sophia, and then headed to the doctor to get Botox injections before hitting the red carpet with later that night. Abraham is maintaining that she was targeted and did nothing wrong to be arrested for.