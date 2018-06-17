Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sport Coordinating Outfits To Celia McCorquodale’s Wedding

Prince Harry and his beautiful wife Meghan Markle attended his cousin Celia McCorquodale’s wedding in Lincolnshire, wearing coordinating outfits, reported Hello Magazine. Harry picked out a blue tie to complement Meghan’s ensemble. The Duchess was wearing a floor-length maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta adorned with a pretty blue floral print. The outfit was accessorized with a complementing white clutch and fascinator. While Meghan has become a style icon, drawing a bit of focus from Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, there was a bit of a backlash to this outfit, as reported previously by the Inquisitr.

This was the first nuptials the newlyweds have attended since their own marriage last month. The Saturday event was the wedding of McCorquodale, who is the daughter of Princess Diana’s oldest sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, to Greg Woodhouse at St Andrew and St Mary’s Church in Stoke Rochford. The bride wore the Spencer tiara, which was once worn by Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

“Other guests in attendance included Lady Kitty Spencer and Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, as well as her youngest sister Lady Jane Fellowes – who gave an emotional reading at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials in May. Notably absent were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis,” according to Hello Magazine.

Harry and Meghan steal the show at Princess Diana's niece's wedding https://t.co/iaaulASTt1 pic.twitter.com/QkQjzIEDmh — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 17, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan still present the picture of love everywhere they go. According to Daily Mail, Meghan, 36, was recently filmed conversing with well-wishers, simply gushing about Prince Harry being “wonderful” and “the best husband” during her visit to Chester with Queen Elizabeth, which just so happened to be her first royal engagement without Harry with her. Of course, having the Queen by her side was a pretty great substitute. The two were seen chatting and enjoying each other’s company. Meghan has been trying hard to fit in with her new family, and she’s had some royal help in doing that.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, the new Duchess has been leaning on her in-laws for advice and counsel on her new role within the famous family. As anyone in her situation would be, Markle is reportedly worried about making a misstep with the protocol. Luckily for her, Meghan’s new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as well as her mother-in-law Camilla have been kind, taking her under their wings. After all, it’s not an easy family to fit into and find your place, as witnessed by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.