Meghan Markle Fails To Impress People With Her Loose-Fitting Dress She Wore To Family Wedding

Meghan Markle has been a part of the royal family for a month now and has already wowed the world, even Queen Elizabeth it seems. Everyone watches to see what she will be wearing at her next public outing. She was spotted this weekend attending a family wedding with her new husband, Prince Harry, in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire, according to The Daily Mail. The new duchess wore a blue flowery dress that some people were not too impressed with this time.

Prince Harry’s cousin, Celia McCorquodale, married George Woodhouse on Saturday. She is the daughter of Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Duchess Meghan went with a light and airy style for the nuptials. The blue and white maxi dress was loose fitting, which some have called baggy. She had to hold it up a bit so not to trip on the hem at the bottom. She also wore white heels that gave her a bit of trouble with trying to walk on the grass to get into the church.

The Duchess of Sussex completed her look with a matching white fascinator. She also looks like she may have brought back a little bit of that infamous messy bun for this outing.

Most people are wowed by Markle’s choice of style. However, this time was a bit different. The comments on social media have been a little harsh when it came to this particular outfit. It has been called a replica of a shower curtain or a bathrobe. It was even called “the frumpy look.”

Harry and Meghan steal the show at Princess Diana's niece's wedding https://t.co/iaaulASTt1 pic.twitter.com/QkQjzIEDmh — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 17, 2018

Not all outfits that the royal women wear are always to the liking of the public. Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has been called out before on wearing the same dress for different events. All eyes have now shifted more towards Meghan Markle these days since she became the American princess and Prince Harry’s wife.

The Queen has never looked happier than she does on her solo outing with Meghan Markle https://t.co/iKbWUL9v89 pic.twitter.com/gm7U95ykwF — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) June 16, 2018

The former actress just had a lady’s trip with Queen Elizabeth taking the royal train together to attend various events. They were seen giggling while Markle was being shown the royal ropes by the queen. According to a recent report by The Inquisitr, the Duchess has been fitting right in with her new family. Not only has her grandmother-in-law been showing her what it’s like to be a royal, but also Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have been spending time with her as well.

This is a new life for Meghan Markle as a member of the royal family. She is constantly in the spotlight now. Her sense of style has already been scrutinized and will likely be again sometime in the near future.