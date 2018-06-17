Carrie Underwood Supports Her ‘Handsome’ Hubby As He Receives Tennessee Sports Hall Of Fame Honor

The superstar singer celebrates her man's latest win.

Carrie Underwood is no stranger when it comes to getting awards—the 2005 American Idol champ has won seven Grammy Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards, 14 ACM Awards, 12 American Music Awards, and 8 CMA Awards—but the tables were recently turned when her husband, Mike Fisher, won a coveted award at the 52nd annual induction banquet at the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Fisher, a longtime hockey center for the NFL team the Nashville Predators, was named Professional Athlete of the Year at the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville. Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram story to congratulate her hunky hockey player husband on his honor.

“Look at my handsome ‘Professional Male Athlete of the Year!'” Carrie captioned a photo collage of her husband accepting his ward. “So proud of you, babe!” Underwood tagged the pic with “Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame” and added a smooch emoji.

Mike Fisher was the captain for the Nashville Predators in the National Hockey League before retiring from the NHL last month. But at the awards ceremony, he celebrated two victories as his team the Nashville Predators won the coveted Tennessean of the Year award.

According to the Overton County News, the Tennessean of the Year is the premier honor of the awards ceremony and is presented to the individual or organization “that has made significant contributions to the state through sports or other methods, demonstrating outstanding character and leadership.”

Fisher, who originally announced his retirement from the Predators in January, actually came out of retirement one month later to help his team make another Stanley Cup run. Fisher retired for good in May after the Predators were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

Carrie Underwood has always been a fan of her husband’s hockey career. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 35-year-old singing superstar even performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the Predators playoff game against the Winnipeg Jets during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena earlier this year—and wore her handsome hubby’s Predators jersey to boot.

And when Mike Fisher started second guessing his retirement after five months, CarrieUnderwood reportedly encouraged him to head back to the ice. An insider told Us Weekly that “Carrie encouraged Mike to come out of retirement and believed in him all the way. She wants him to be happy and knew he should go for it. He asked for her blessing and totally got it. She’s behind him with whatever he chooses to do.”