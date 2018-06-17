Explicit Sex Talk Accidentally Aired To Millions Of Viewers During Broadcast Of The U.S. Open

One of the hundreds of mics scattered throughout the golf course accidentally led to explicit sex talk being broadcast during the U.S. Open.

During a broadcast of Round 2 of the U.S. Open, millions of TV viewers were shocked when some “rough sex talk” could be heard in the background. Many first believed that it was some sort of radio interference, but the United States Golf Association has confirmed that the conversation took place between a couple of attendees.

There are reportedly over 200 mics scattered throughout the golf course, and one of them picked up on a couple of guys talking about rough sex that one of them had with an ex. The man said some vulgar things, including how he “headbutted” and “smacked that b—- down” during sex with an ex, according to Sporting News.

The spokeswoman for the USGA issued a statement regarding the incident.

“We deeply regret the inappropriate language and sentiment expressed by a few fans that was unfortunately picked up by a microphone on the course during today’s broadcast… We are working closely with our partners at Fox Sports to address this issue.”

Meanwhile, Fox Sports spokeswoman Anne Pennington issued an apology.

“Today, during the live FS1 broadcast of the 2018 U.S. Open, one of the many microphones on the course inadvertently picked up some offensive crowd chatter. We sincerely apologize.”

The incident came one day after Sporting News warned Fox that the audio from the crowd being picked up by the many mics is distracting, saying that the comments by people in the crowd have become increasingly “more in-your-face over the years.”

Bohbeh / Shutterstock

Also, Sporting News commented that the audio from the crowd was distracting, saying that “As a viewer, I found it distracting to hear that stuff on nearly every hole, every shot.” So it was probably not altogether completely surprising to hear the vulgar conversation, and it’s unknown what kind of warning the spectators received as far as the mics that were on the course.

The broadcast wasn’t without additional faults, either, reported Yahoo News. There was a 15-minute period where the audio went out, leaving the viewers to watch in silence. The announcer Buck apologized, saying, “The audio went out. We apologize for our technical difficulties and our audio difficulties. We’ve been dealing with them all day. Sometimes you’re aware of them at home, sometimes you’re not. This time, you were. Let’s go back out…”

The U.S. Open continues through June 17, and is taking place at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Course in Southampton, New York. Four players were tied for the lead as they headed into the final day of the U.S. Open.