Stoneman Douglas Security Guard Was Accused Of Sexually Harassing Student Killed In Shooting

New information reveals that security monitor Andrew Medina could have been fired over harassment allegations, which a victim's father says could have changed the outcome of the shooting.

As more information is revealed about the fatal school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, one victim’s father pointed out that, “Every day more incompetence gets exposed.”

This time, the incompetence involves Andrew Medina, who was working as an unarmed security monitor at the time of the shooting. Medina was also a baseball coach, reported the Root.

Medina reportedly saw Cruz entering the school grounds with a bag. And instead of calling a “code red,” which would have resulted in a school lockdown, Medina merely contacted a fellow unarmed security monitor. The other monitor hid in a closet once Cruz started firing. Many have criticized Medina’s lack of action, and in a recently released video interview, Medina even said that Cruz was a known threat, according to CBS News.

“We had a meeting about [Cruz] last year, and we said, ‘If there’s gonna be anybody who’s gonna come to this school and shoot this school up, it’s gonna be that kid.'”

Moreover, Medina faced allegations of sexual harassment from two female students. One of the female students was Meadow Pollack, who was one of the victims during the school shooting. Her father, Andrew Pollack, has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff deputy who failed to act during the shooting. Moreover, Andrew and his son, Hunter, only learned about the allegations of sexual harassment after the shooting.

Wtf Marjory Stoneman Douglas coach Andrew Medina, 39, was suspended for three days in 2017 after an investigation corroborated allegations by two female students, according to a report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel Thursday. One of the… https://t.co/EHzLvSi65n — D'Lisa Shayn (@DLisaShayn1) June 15, 2018

Medina allegedly called Meadow “beautiful and sweetheart,” and made her uncomfortable. When Meadow’s boyfriend confronted Medina, Medina made threats against her boyfriend. At this point, Meadow told her mother, and the two reported Medina to the school.

The other girl told Hunter that Medina made comments about her body and invited her to his house to have drinks. Medina also allegedly whispered to a girl, “You are fine as f***.”

A disciplinary panel recommended that Medina be fired. However, the school only placed Medina on a three-day suspension.

Andrew Pollack said that Medina “should have been fired a long time ago.” He also added something that many people are also thinking.

“I think it’s politically incorrect that they didn’t fire [Medina] because if they did, maybe they would have had someone competent to stop [Cruz] from getting on the campus.”

As if the allegations of harassment aren’t enough, many people are calling for Medina to be fired from the school district for his lack of action during the shooting.

However, at this point in time, Medina continues to be gainfully employed by the district, although he’s no longer working at Stoneman Douglas High School.