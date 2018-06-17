Analyst Predicts Rumored Samsung Galaxy X Might Be Twice As Expensive As iPhone X

The Galaxy X is still expected to be announced and released early next year, with a foldable display as its selling feature.

If you thought Apple’s iPhone X cost a pretty penny, you might want to think again, as its already prohibitive price tag sounds like a bargain compared to the expected price of the rumored Samsung Galaxy X, the South Korean tech giant’s foldable phone, which is expected to be released early next year.

Citing a report from the Korea Times, Cult of Mac wrote that Golden Bridge Investment analyst Kim Jang-yeol is expecting that the Galaxy X will be priced at approximately 2 million Korean won, or about $1,815. That makes it almost twice as pricey as the current Apple flagship phone, the iPhone X, which costs $999 and is substantially more expensive than almost all previous iPhone models in their first year from release.

While Kim did not provide too many technical details on the Samsung Galaxy X, the analyst stated that the Samsung Galaxy X will come with a 7.3-inch OLED display that shrinks to 4.5 inches once folded. Backing up previous rumors, Kim added that the Galaxy X will be out in the market by the first half of 2019, though no specific month was given.

In a commentary on the Korea Times‘ Galaxy X rumors, Android Pit wrote that the rumored device will likely come packed with the best of the best basic specifications, including a “top of the range” processor, and a camera not unlike the one found on the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9, both of which currently serve as Samsung’s flagship phones. But with the former phone selling at a price of $800, Android Pit questioned whether it would be worth it to tack on an additional $1,000 just because the Samsung Galaxy X is said to be the company’s much-awaited foldable, bendable phone.

Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far https://t.co/fNCVzzLdlf — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) June 14, 2018

The Android Pit opinion piece also questioned whether “moneyed” consumers would be willing to splurge on the Galaxy X like they would on a gold- or platinum-plate Galaxy S9, which costs up to $5,000, and whether “tech geeks” would be willing to do the same. All in all, the publication believes that hardcore and casual smartphone users alike are generally nonplussed by newer, more expensive devices that don’t come with too many new features as compared to the previous model.

While most rumors point to the Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone getting an early 2019 release, Cult of Mac noted that Apple has also been rumored to be working on its own foldable device, an “iPhone/iPad combo” that is believed to be due for a 2020 release.