The former 'Southern Charm' couple spent the day on Sullivans Island without his estranged girlfriend.

After seeing how upset Thomas Ravenel’s estranged girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, got when he attended his son Saint’s birthday party without her, she must be enraged that today Thomas went to the beach with his ex, Kathryn Dennis and their two children, Kensie and Saint Ravenel. It’s Thomas’ weekend, so he could have gone to the beach with just the kids, or the kids and his sometimes plus one, but instead he asked Kathryn to join them for a family day out.

It’s been a month since Ravenel has posted a photo with his estranged girlfriend Jacobs on Instagram, as the Inquisitr reported, but she keeps insisting that the two are still together. After fans pressured her to post a new photo with Ravenel, Jacobs posted an image of herself at Ravenel’s Brookland Plantation, but Thomas wasn’t there and wasn’t there this week.

Earlier this week, Ashley Jacobs attended the Southern Charm reunion without him and spoke at length about their relationship, yet Thomas has been telling his friends that he’s been trying to get rid of her for some time. The two were already on thin ice when Jacobs insisted on going to the Bravo reunion even though he was not invited, further alienating him.

Both Kathryn and Thomas each posted a photo on Instagram of their family day at the beach, Kathryn with daughter Kensie, and Thomas with Saint, and all of them look like they are having a blast. Kathryn posted “You are my sunshine” on her photo, while Thomas captioned his photo “Saint and I at Sullivans Island today.”

While Kathryn’s photo included lots of love, with messages from Southern Charm co-star Cameran Eubanks, Thomas’ photo had suggestions that if he hasn’t already, he needs to take out the “TRash.”

Perhaps Thomas and his girlfriend are on a break after the story broke that Jacobs was trying to hedge her bets by hitting on the other men of Southern Charm and by trying to kiss one of Whitney Sudler-Smith’s wealthy friends at a party and slipping him her telephone number, at the Inquisitr previously reported.

Sources close to production have revealed that in an upcoming episode of the hit Bravo show fans will get to see Ashley Jacobs proposition cast member Shep Rose after she insulted him on the group Hilton Head trip.

Kathryn and Thomas are still trying to work out new custody arrangements via mediation, but it’s likely that any agreement will keep Ravenel’s girlfriend away from the children and away from Kathryn for at least the next year.