Watch Brazil Vs. Switzerland 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Brazil are favorites to take home a record sixth World Cup, but Switzerland have lost only once since their elimination from the 2016 Euros.

Brazil look like favorites to win their record sixth World Cup, as ESPN predicts, but they will need to overcome an in-form Switzerland side that has won 14 of 17 matches since being eliminated on penalties the 2016 Euros Round of 16. The 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E clash will live stream from Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Sunday.

Brazil also have a streak of World Cup openers without a loss on the line. That run extends back to 1938 — covering the last 18 World Cup tournaments, as FIFA.com noted. In the very first World Cup, hosted by Italy in 1934, Brazil dropped their opener to Spain, but have emerged triumphant, our at least with a draw, to kick off every World Cup competition since.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Brazil vs. Switzerland 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E opener, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for what should be a hard-fought match between the two in-form sides is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Sunday, June 17. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the Brazil vs. Switzerland live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific.

Brazil midfielder Paulinho says that his team has recovered its full confidence since a humiliating exit from the 2014 FIFA World Cup in their own country. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

Since the 2016 UEFA European Championships, as 11v11.com reports, Switzerland went on a 10-match winning streak before falling to Portugal in a World Cup qualifying match about 16 months later. Only draws with Northern Ireland and Spain mar the Swiss record otherwise in the two years since their Euro exit.

But Switzerland and Brazil have not faced each other at all since 2013, when the Swiss inflicted a shocking 1-0 defeat in Basel, Switzerland, on an own-goal by Dani Alves, as Sky Sports recounted. In fact, the two countries have played only eight head-to head matches in their histories, with Brazil winning three, Switzerland two, with three matches drawn.

The last, and only, time that Switzerland and Brazil will have met in a World Cup before Sunday came on June 28 of 1950, as 11v.11 records, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

Brazil was last seen on a World Cup stage enduring a humbling 7-1 drubbing at the hands of eventual Cup winner Germany in the semifinals of the 2014 competition, as Bloomberg recounted, a defeat made all the more humiliating by the fact that it came in their home country.

“The 7-1 is no longer in our heads, we have the level to be world champions again and re-write our history,” defender Thiago Silva told Sky Sports.

“We have greater confidence,” midfielder Paulinho said. “Brazil are better prepared in a number of ways. That is just part of football. In four years you learn a lot of things.”

Watch a preview of the Brazil vs. Switzerland 2018 FIFA World Cup match courtesy of Oddsshark, in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the Brazil vs. Switzerland World Cup Group E match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Brazil vs. Switzerland 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E clash stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Brazil vs. Switzerland match — and all World Cup matches during that weeklong period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Brazil vs. Switzerland 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service.