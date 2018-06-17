Taylor Swift Fails To Impress Her Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, At Her Latest Show

Taylor Swift is usually able to impress everyone -- but not this time.

Taylor Swift has been dazzling audiences the world over with her performances on her recent world tour — but one person that remains completely unimpressed is her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who sat stone-faced and had absolutely no reaction to his girlfriend’s performance.

According to the Daily Mail, Taylor Swift has been wowing the crowds in Dublin, Ireland, as of late. Specifically, she has some fans in legendary Irish rockers U2, and her fans have been seeing to it that all of her shows are completely sold out — no matter where she appears.

But even though Taylor looks absolutely amazing in her one-sleeved black sequined bodysuit and fishnets, a fan caught Alwyn staring blankly at her and looking unimpressed with the performance.

An eagle-eyed “Swiftie” caught the dearly beloved of her queen looking unbothered, then posted it on Twitter for the world to see.

Check it out below.

Joe and Taylor have been dating for some time now. The pair first met last May, and have been enjoying dates all over his native Britain.

Unlike her previous relationships with the likes of John Mayer and Tom Hiddleston, however, this relationship is pretty low-key, and thus far, Taylor Swift hasn’t written any songs about him — yet.

Swift has been in very good company throughout her tour. For this stop, she’s been supported by the likes of Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Taylor even had a 60-foot snake come out during her performance of “Look What You Made Me Do” on this stop.

Thank you @Edward_Enninful, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for your passion, spirit and contagious laughter on set. @BritishVogue #NewVogue pic.twitter.com/cQiufPKkDS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 4, 2017

Taylor is currently touring Europe on the Reputation Tour, and her next stop is London, where she’ll take the stage on June 22.

Critics have been looking very favorably upon this tour, with Variety speaking highly of the Dublin performance and pointing out that the first two months of the singer’s current tour has seen her making more money than the entire tour she did last time.

This, of course, bodes well for the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer, and is a direct response to the claims that Swift’s career is faltering.

However, many critics — Variety included — have noted that Swift has grown, significantly, as a performer, and that’s why so many of her shows are now “satisfying.” It’s not that they weren’t before, the outlet notes — it’s just that, now that Taylor Swift has grown and grown up, watching her is much more enjoyable.