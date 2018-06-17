Boston Red Sox Trade Rumors: Red Sox Are Dark Horse To Acquire Manny Machado, Per ‘The Athletic’

Ken Rosenthal of ‘The Athletic’ suggest that the Boston Red Sox could acquire Manny Machado.

Manny Machado playing for the Boston Red Sox is not a thought many outside of Red Sox fans had in mind. However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it exists as a possibility.

It is no secret that the Baltimore Orioles will look to trade Manny Machado. The Orioles’ superstar has been on the trading block since last winter. As teams have lit up the phones in an effort to pry Machado from the Orioles, the notion that the Boston Red Sox would get involved is intriguing, yet surprising.

As far as baseball rivalries go, few have become testier than the Orioles and Red Sox. To say that both organizations despise each is an understatement.

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox were involved in an infamous brawl last season. According to For The Win, things got antsy when Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes threw a fastball behind Manny Machado’s head.

Can the two organizations get along long enough to conduct a blockbuster trade?

Business has to be in normal order for the Orioles and Red Sox to put together a trade that would help both teams accomplish their future goals. The Red Sox want to play for a World Series championship, while the Orioles will begrudgingly rebuild.

If Rafael Devers is the player the Red Sox think, they shouldn't give him up for half-a-season of Manny Machado. https://t.co/p4TTK3XKoL @EvanDrellich pic.twitter.com/6RqHLaI3wV — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 15, 2018

According to NBC Sports Boston, in order for the Red Sox to acquire Manny Machado from the Orioles, it will likely cost them Rafael Devers. In the eyes of many, giving up Devers may be too much for Manny Machado, void of any guarantees beyond this season.

Baseball scouts view Devers as a star in the making. In the next few years, the 21-year-old third baseman projects to be one of the best players in baseball. Manny Machado, however, is already proven as one of the game’s best.

There are questions regarding whether or not the Red Sox are willing to risk giving up Rafael Devers in any trade. Manny Machado is not the only All-Star-caliber player on the MLB trade market. Most of the other players the Red Sox can acquire to boost their offense would come at a lessor return.

Other players the Boston Red Sox may target are Miami Marlins’ Justin Bour, Avisail Garcia of the Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals’ slugger Mike Moustakas. Neither of them would cost the Red Sox Rafael Devers and they are all solid trade options.

Acquiring Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles would be a box office move for the Boston Red Sox. If the Red Sox were to pull off a stunning trade they would keep Machado away from the New York Yankees. However, getting Machado would be costly. The Red Sox could accomplish their goal by being cost efficient.