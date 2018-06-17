LeAnn Rimes Shares Sweet Message For ‘Gorgeous’ Husband Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian have caught a lot of flack for how they met. Both were married to other people when they fell in love, something that has been mentioned a lot over the years. Rimes and Cibrian have been together for nearly a decade, and their love is still going strong despite the turbulent beginning.

It was a special day for Eddie Cibrian today as he celebrated his birthday. Turning 45 is a big deal, another year closer to 50. LeAnn Rimes took to Instagram to send a special birthday message to her husband. She gushed about how “gorgeous” he is, something that many women agree with. Rimes also mentioned the qualities she loves in him. The photo attached to the message showed the couple enjoying themselves together.

Celebrating Eddie Cibrian’s birthday is something LeAnn Rimes took time to plan. She mentioned the Cuban-themed party, though photos of it were not provided. The two don’t share children together, but she has been along for the ride with helping to raise the two boys Cibrian shares with ex-wife, Brandi Glanville. It hasn’t been an easy job, but Rimes has managed to navigate the choppy waters despite the constant pushback from the boys’ mom.

There is nearly a 10-year age gap between LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, but they have not let that stop them. The two fell in love on the set of Northern Lights, a film they did for the Lifetime network. When their relationship went public and the fallout began, there was a lot of commotion. Back in 2009, things were rough for both Rimes and Cibrian. Now that almost a decade has flown by, the two have settled into their life and learned how to navigate the media pretty well.

Gushing over her husband is something LeAnn Rimes does well. Eddie Cibrian has been known for his good looks, and with a new show beginning shortly, there will be plenty of coverage about his every move. As the two celebrate his birthday and everything life has given them, things are looking up. Recently, Rimes reconciled with Brandi Glanville and the two have been getting along much better than they have in the past. Cibrian and Rimes may be on the path to a peaceful life. With a new job and a good outlook on life, there will be no stopping LeAnn and Eddie as they enjoy the fruits of their labor.