Emily Ratajkowski Posts Incredibly Revealing Bikini Selfie On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski showed her support for Planned Parenthood by trading her bikini top for a chopped-up shirt.

Emily Ratajkowski just found a creative new way to wear a bikini. It involves rocking a long sleeve T-shirt, which might not seem like it would be all that revealing. However, the brunette beauty, who isn’t afraid to bare it all, made a slight alteration to the shirt that made her overall look even more NSFW than it already was. Her fans may have been distracted by all the skin that was on display, but her picture also included a nod to Planned Parenthood.

As reported by Popsugar, Emily Ratajkowski’s latest mirror selfie is a “scandalous” one. On Saturday, the 27-year-old model and actress took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a swimsuit with her 18 million followers. This is something that Emily does often, but it’s highly unlikely that her admirers will ever get bored of her bikini photos. She always puts a little extra effort into making each of her snapshots unique, and she’s a pro at finding the perfect pose to make what she’s wearing look the best that it possibly can, no matter how little she has to work with.

For her recent Instagram photo, she decided to slip on a pair of tiny string bikini bottoms. The white crochet swimsuit was mostly string, so it left little to the imagination. However, Emily Ratajkowski used a mirror to show off even more skin. In the image, the thong back of her barely-there bottoms is visible behind her.

There are a total of three Emilys visible in the mirror selfie, and they’re all rocking some major underboob. To give herself upside down cleavage, Emily Ratajkowski cut off most of the bottom portion of a white T-shirt. She then posed with one arm over her head.

The chopped-up top that the I Feel Pretty actress is wearing in her photo is a creation of the Public Service Announcement clothing brand. The back of the full shirt reads, “Saint Planned Parenthood, Tuesday, Nov. 8 2016, General Election.” According to HYPEBAE, it’s a parody of one of Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour T-shirts. Proceeds from the sales of the Saint Planned Parenthood T-shirts went to the women’s healthcare organization.

During an interview with W Magazine, Emily Ratajkowski talked about why she supports Planned Parenthood.

“I think they’re one of the most hands-on women’s health organizations in the country,” she said. “I think women’s healthcare is a fundamental right that every woman in this country, and hopefully the world, eventually, should have access to.”

Emily didn’t mention her favorite charity in her recent Instagram post, but she did decide that her cropped Planned Parenthood T-shirt looked so nice that she photographed it twice. Her second snapshot was a little less revealing.

Part II ???? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 16, 2018 at 10:03am PDT

There’s no word on whether there was a spike in donations to Planned Parenthood after Emily Ratajkowski shared her bikini photos.