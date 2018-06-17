Billie Lourd Pays Tribute To Late Mom Carrie Fisher By Rocking Princess Leia’s Hairstyle At Dodgers Game

A Princess' daughter shined bright at 'Star Wars' night at Dodger Stadium.

It was Star Wars night at Dodger Stadium, so who better to throw out the first pitch than Star Wars royalty, Billie Lourd, daughter of Princess Leia herself, the late Carrie Fisher. Lourd, of course, is also an alumnus of two of the films in the franchise, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Despite having those stellar credentials, the young actress didn’t take the opportunity for granted. She shared pictures from the big night of herself, channeling Leia’s famous hairdo, with her followers on Instagram and let everyone know how it felt to be there in that moment.

“I got to throw out the first pitch at the @dodgers Star Wars night and despite making some of the most bizarre yet deeply focused faces I’ve ever made in my life I had the most surreal incredible time and still have lil butterflies from walking onto that legendary field????????????????????#rarenonhashtagpost #itsarunoncauseitsemotional #sorrygrammarteachersfrommypast #iconnix,” she wrote.

The 25-year-old American Horror Story star proved the force was strong with her as she threw out that ceremonial first pitch at the start of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game.

Among the pictures she shared was a close-up of her hair and some other characters from the blockbuster films. There was also one that showed her standing amongst team members, with the name “Connix” on the back of her jersey. That name referenced her own character in the Star Wars universe, Kaydel Ko Connix, E! News reported.

E! News also reported that the first 40,000 ticketed fans received a Dodger All-Star closer Kenley Jansen bobblehead, who is depicted as popular Star Wars character Lando Calrissian. A video of Lourd holding one of the figures was posted on the Dodgers’ Twitter page.

“Hey ya’ll, it’s Billie Lourd and I’m here for Kenley Bobblehead Night, aka Star Wars Night, and I’ve pretty much never been more excited. I’m weeping with joy,” she said, letting out a scream. Lourd has often paid tribute to her late mom on Instagram, and the hairstyle she sported on the mound and in the two Star Wars films was also paying homage to her mother.

There has been speculation that her character may get a more expanded role in the final film of the trilogy, but that hasn’t been confirmed. Of course, details about an upcoming Star Wars film are usually hard to come by.