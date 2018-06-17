‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is ‘Having Fun’ Planning His Upcoming Wedding

The reality TV star and his fiancé have been together for over four years.

The only situation Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino is all about right now is planning his upcoming wedding with his long-time love, Lauren Pesce. The couple got engaged in April after dating for more than four years. The reality TV star, 35, sat down with People on Friday and dished about his upcoming nuptials.

“We are in the sweet spot right now and having fun planning the wedding,” he said. Sorrentino admits that when it comes to the big decisions, he lets his fiancé handle those, but when it comes to checking out various wedding venues and catering to his sweet tooth by tasting potential wedding cakes, he’s all about it.

“So far the best thing has been the cake testing. We’re thinking about having two cakes. One for the wedding and one funfetti cake for the groom,” he revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t think most guys realize how much goes into planning a wedding. I told her, ‘Babe, just do whatever you want to do,” he added.

It turns out Sorrentino and Pesce, 33, have a long history that stems back to 2004 when the pair were in college. They ended up dating for approximately four years, but called it quits just before Jersey Shore debuted in 2009. The reality TV series came to an end in 2012, and sometime after, the two crossed paths once again and decided to give their love a second chance.

While the couple hasn’t decided on an actual wedding date just quite yet, they do have location in mind. Pesce previously shared that the duo’s “dream was always to go to the motherland and get married in Italy,” although Sorrentino is not quite sure that will actually be possible.

While Sorrentino is completely wrapped up in the details of the wedding, he will soon find himself having to deal with another situation: picking one of his buddies to be his best man.

“I haven’t chosen a best man yet. But that day is coming soon,” he said. “I’m going to sit some of these guys down very soon and we will [decide].”

Sorrentino also revealed that it was his “dream” to propose on the original show, but when the show came to an end, it appeared the dream did as well.

“So when it came back to the forefront and everyone was going, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it.’ And finally I was able to do it. My best friends were all there. We did it in such a big way…It is so dope. I’m so excited for everyone to see it.”

Sorrentino praised Pesce for being by his side during his journey to sobriety as he kicked his addiction to prescription painkillers.

“She’s definitely my better half and the reason why I strive to be the best version of myself and to fight for our future. And to show a good example to her, her family and everyone watching — because my life has been under a microscope. I have a lot to prove.”

Pesce herself admitted that she didn’t see their relationship surviving had Sorrentino not “put in the hard work” that he did.

Fans will quite possibly get a glimpse of the couple planning their wedding in the second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which means that Pesce will be making an appearance in future episodes.

The season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will air on Thursday, June 28, at 8 p.m. on MTV.