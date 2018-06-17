Scotty McCreery Weds Gabi Dugal In The Mountains Of North Carolina

The 'American Idol' winner wed his long time girlfriend on Saturday.

Scotty McCreery is a married man. He wed his longtime sweetheart, Gabi Dugal, on Saturday in a gorgeous Southern-style wedding in North Carolina. The couple tied the knot in front of around 200 guests, according to People. The venue where they became husband and wife was located in the beautiful mountains. The color scheme they chose for their wedding was black, white, and gold.

The bride wore a sleeveless gown by Morilee with her hair swept up in what looked to be a loose bun. The groom was all decked out in a dark tux. They were married by Scotty’s childhood pastor, and his dad served as his best man for the nuptials. When it came time for the couple to say their vows, they each read their own written words from the heart.

The new Mr. and Mrs. McCreery had their first dance to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley after the ceremony. They then dined on steak, pasta, and cajun shrimp. The traditional wedding cake was replaced by an assortment of yummy pies.

Their first photo that was featured exclusively by People reveals just how happy they are to be husband and wife. The backdrop of the mountains in the photo is the perfect setting for this country boy and his bride.

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal got engaged last September. The American Idol winner had planned the proposal out as they were on a hike in the mountains. Now that they are husband and wife, they will settle down to their new life together. But first the couple will be heading to Tahiti for a romantic honeymoon. Apparently, the one request that she made was to have an over-water bungalow, and it sounds like that is exactly what Scotty will be giving her.

The country star said that he is looking forward to having his new wife to now come home to. He dished about their living arrangements before the wedding took place.

“We haven’t moved in together yet. I’m living with my guys and she’s living with one of her best friends. I love my guys, but it’ll be much nicer coming back from the road and seeing my wife instead of three motley dudes!”