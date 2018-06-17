‘Teen Mom OG’ Chooses A Surprising Replacement For Farrah Abraham

Teen Mom fans are getting a brand new cast member. After months of speculation, MTV has reportedly chosen the woman who will replace Farrah Abraham, and some fans may be stunned by the network’s choice.

According to a June 16 report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, MTV has renewed Teen Mom OG for another season, meaning Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood will all be back for more. However, Farrah Abraham, who was fired from the show last season will not be returning. Instead, the network has decided to replace her with another MTV personality.

Sources tell the outlet that Cheyenne Floyd will be taking over Farrah Abraham’s spot on the show. Teen Mom OG fans who are also avid watchers of other series’ on the network such as Are You The One and The Challenge may remember Cheyenne from both of those shows.

Cheyenne Floyd shares her daughter, Ryder, 1, with Challenge star Cory Wharton, and is much different from the other Teen Mom OG stars as she was not a teenager when she had her daughter. She was 24-years-old when she welcomed little Ryder.

When Co-Parenting works ????????

Happy Easter ???????? !!! pic.twitter.com/pInGJ4pIOi — Cory Wharton (@MTVCoryWharton) April 1, 2018

While MTV was considering allowing Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer take over Farrah Abraham’s screen time, and also entertained the possibility of former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee filling in for Farrah, it seems that the network believed fans wouldn’t be excited about either of the girls replacing Abraham, and decided to go in a different direction.

The Ashley‘s sources reveal that Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s involvement with Teen Mom OG is pretty much a done deal and that a film crew is set to head to L.A. to begin filming Cheyenne next week.

“It’s official. The only way this doesn’t happen is if Cheyenne or Cory backs out, but contracts have likely already been signed so it’s highly unlikely,” the insider dished.

Cheyenne Floyd gave birth to Ryder in April 2017 and refused to reveal who the little girl’s father was for a while. However, she eventually revealed that Cory Wharton was the little girl’s dad. MTV fans first saw Cheyenne on Are You The One Season 3, while Cory first appeared on The Real World: EX-Plosion. They both later appeared on The Challenge: Rivals III.

An insider claims that when Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton found out they were in the running to appear on Teen Mom OG they began playing up their co-parenting relationship on social media. However, their happy little family may not be all it’s cracked up to be.

“Their co-parenting relationship is nowhere near as happy as they try to make it out to be on social media. They will fit in perfectly on ‘Teen Mom,” the source stated.

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton will likely be seen when the new season of Teen Mom OG airs later this year.