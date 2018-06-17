The estate in Gloucestershire has a yet unnamed owner.

A house is being built in Great Tew, Gloucestershire, possibly for Prince Harry and his new bride, Meghan Markle. The new construction is being built on land cleared of older farm buildings that were part of a large 3,000 acre estate. The estate, ironically called Beggars Lodge, will include a manor house with six bedrooms in the area known as the Cotswolds.

Daily Mail provided a computer-generated mock-up of what the house will look like when it is built. Right now, Harry and Meghan are renting a place in Great Tew while this stone manor house is being built. Unlike many older previously built homes, this one will have custom-sized rooms, a media room, and outbuildings where staff can live. The driveway is 150-yards-long and tree-lined and leads up to the home under construction.

The property was purchased and the plans were approved in November, shortly after the royal engagement, and the final changes were made the day before the royal wedding. More clues include the proximity of their current rental to the building site.

“The property has been earmarked for a specific couple and the project is shrouded in secrecy, so naturally, the assumption in the village is that Meghan and Harry might move in. The property will take at least a year to build, which would explain why they are renting in the area for that amount of time,” Daily Mail reports.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Great Tew house – prices in Cotswolds area revealed – https://t.co/sVCUZwXYXu #GoogleAlerts — Friends Capital (@FriendsCap) June 5, 2018

And it sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fit right in with the area, which includes Chipping Norton, and neighbors like royal wedding guests David and Victoria Beckham, as well as Sir Patrick Stewart, and a member of the Murdoch family.

Elle UK says that Meghan and Harry have signed a two-year lease on their Cotswolds rental. The house is located on the same property as Soho Farmhouse and nearby the Beckham’s estate.

It’s unclear if Queen Elizabeth is footing the bill for the new Cotswolds venture in the same manner in which she bought a house for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after their wedding, but sources say the home being built in Great Tew will cost a princely sum.

In 2013, Queen Elizabeth gave Anmer Hall to Kate Middleton and Prince William for a wedding gift. The home sits on the property of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as a country home. Another property on the Sandringham Estate, York Cottage, was thought to be a future gift for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.