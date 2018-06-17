Jenelle Evans Blames MTV For The Lack Of Respect She Gets Because Of Bad Edits

The reality star refuses to own up to her faults, instead blaming MTV for her looking bad.

Jenelle Evans has been quite active on Twitter over the last few weeks. She has been commenting on the happenings on Teen Mom 2, while also throwing in her own personal opinions on various other topics. Evans retweeted some of the support she got after the most recent episode of the show featured David Eason disciplining Kaiser.

Everything Jenelle Evans does is scrutinized on a constant basis. Even the most innocent of things become fair game for those who dislike the Teen Mom 2 star. According to In Touch Weekly, Jenelle Evans took to Twitter about the lack of respect she gets from people and society because of the way MTV edits her. She is insinuating that she is portrayed the way the network wants her to be and none of it is the real her. Of course, there was plenty of backlash from the tweet.

There has been a lot of back and forth between Jenelle Evans and MTV. Her husband, David Eason, was fired earlier this year after going on a homophobic and transphobic rant on Twitter. Production was halted for a few days, but ultimately it was decided that Evans would continue to film without her husband. As the new season of Teen Mom 2 is airing now, the incident has not yet taken place because Eason is still being shown.

One of the most popular responses to Jenelle Evans talked about her “biting the hand that feeds her.” While she may be able to live comfortably for a while if she stopped filming Teen Mom 2, her lifestyle would eventually change. MTV is serious about not ever working with David Eason again, and if Evans isn’t careful, she could be next. It is still up in the air whether or not Jenelle plans to return to the show moving forward.

After throwing a fit about David Eason not being allowed to tape the reunion last month, Jenelle Evans came to an agreement to have a segment for the Teen Mom 2 special taped at her home. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, that didn’t sit well with Chelsea Houska. There is plenty of animosity between Evans and her co-stars, something that has been brought to the attention of the producers. Going forward it is unclear whether Jenelle will continue to work with MTV or choose to walk away, but bashing the network on Twitter isn’t the way to go about keeping her job on the reality show.