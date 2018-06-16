Gay Royal Wedding: Queen Elizabeth’s Cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Will Marry His Long-Time Boyfriend

Lord Ivar Mountbatten will be making history, with having the first known gay royal wedding.

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly made history, but that’s nothing compared to the first-ever gay royal wedding in the British royal family.

According to People Magazine, Lord Ivar Mountbatten — Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin — is set to marry his long-time partner, James Coyle, this summer.

The happy couple will get married on the Mountbatten estate, and will make history as the first-ever gay royal wedding in the British royal family.

As a further mark of the British royal family’s increasingly-progressive views, Lord Ivar Mountbatten will be given away by his ex-wife, Penny.

Officially, Lord Ivar Mountbatten has only been “out” with his sexuality for a few years; he officially came out in 2016, years after he and his ex-wife divorced. Presumably, Lord Mountbatten and Penny are still on good terms, especially since they have children together, and especially since she’ll be giving her ex-husband away at his wedding.

Initially, Lord Ivar Mountbatten said that he had no intention of getting married again, because he’d “been there and done that.” However, when he started to consider that Coyle never had the stable life that he’d had, he decided to get married again “for James.”

Insofar as the first-ever gay royal wedding, Mountbatten told People that there was no formal proposal — no getting down on one knee, no exchanging of rings — but, rather, there was an “acknowledgment of this great love” followed by a decision to get married, another sign of the progressive times.

Those who are worried that Mountbatten’s ex-wife Penny, or his children, because of their ex-husband and father’s marriage to a man need not worry: not only is Penny happy to walk Lord Ivar Mountbatten down the aisle, the idea of her walking him down the aisle was something that the couple’s three daughters, Ella, 22, Alix, 20, and Luli, 15, came up with.

Prime nozze gay per la Royal family: alla fine dell'estate lord Ivar Mountbatten (nella foto), cugino della Regina Elisabetta, sposerà il compagno James Coyle. Sarà la ex moglie ad accompagnarlo all'altare → https://t.co/NNGgnlumD2 pic.twitter.com/Ljo0U44Smk — Rainews (@RaiNews) June 16, 2018

Penny went on to say that her ex-husband “is much kinder” now that he is free to be who he’s really meant to be. She said that when her husband was forced to hide who he was, he was miserable.

The first openly gay royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten and partner James Coyle at Bridwell Park. The 118 acre estate in Devon that they're selling. Photographed by @ADSherratt for @TheSTHome. https://t.co/AWEb59AkoP#LordIvarMountbatten#BridwellPark#Royals pic.twitter.com/iYtg0DaIoO — SundayTimesPictures (@STPictures) May 27, 2018

But those who are expecting a repeat performance of the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sure to be disappointed; Lord Ivar Mountbatten said that the first-ever gay royal wedding will be an intimate, garden party-type affair, reserved only for themselves, his children, and a few of their close family and friends.