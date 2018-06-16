Reese Witherspoon Shares New Photo Of Her 3 Kids, Fans Flip Over Ava

The proud mom posts a sweet photo of her lookalike kids.

Reese Witherspoon is giving her three kids an A+ as their school years come to an end. The Legally Blonde star posted a sweet photo to of her three children, 18-year-old Ava, 14-year-old Deacon, and 5-year-old Tennessee, to Instagram, marking the end of their high school, middle school, and preschool years, respectively.

Reese Witherspoon praised her children for their hard work and for “always bringing their best selves to each challenge,” describing them as “superstars.” Witherspoon also credited her kids’ avid study sessions (with the exception of her preschooler) for their successes during the past school year.

While all three of Reese Witherspoon’s kids are adorable, many of the actress’s social media followers commented on Ava, who is a dead ringer for her famous mom.

“I totally thought this was a younger photoshopped pic of u @reesewitherspoon… wow!” one fan wrote, while another chimed in that Ava is a natural beauty just like her mom and Drew Barrymore.

“I literally thought this was a throwback of you before I realized it was your daughter! Beautiful!” another follower posted to Reese.

Reese Witherspoon’s lookalike daughter recently posted a throwback photo taken at the beginning of her senior high school year in which she looks exactly like her mom at the age — except with pink hair.

You can see Reese Witherspoon’s gorgeous new photo of her three kids below.

While Witherspoon is busy with her acting career and her lifestyle brand, Draper James, many of her latest social media posts and stories have been focused on her kids. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Reese recently dedicated an Instagram story to Ava and Deacon’s high school and middle school graduations. Witherspoon even posted a Boomerang of her graduating kids tossing their graduation caps into the air ahead of a family party.

Reese, whose older kids are a product of her marriage to Ryan Phillipe, and younger son is from her current marriage to Jim Toth, previously talked to Southern Living about the challenges of being a working mom.

“No one’s really doing it perfectly,” the Oscar winner said in 2015. “I think you love your kids with your whole heart, and you do the best you possibly can. There are some sacrifices you make, and it hurts your heart sometimes. But my kids tell me they’re proud of what I’ve accomplished, and that just means everything. I grew up with a working mom, and I have so much respect for the things she did as a nurse and a teacher. I would never begrudge her that.”