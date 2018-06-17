Selena Gomez’s Mother Talks Stefano Gabbana Controversy, And Her Ideas About Her Daughter’s Ideal Match

To date her daughter, Mandy Teefey only asks for three qualities.

Italian designer, Stefano Gabbana, of Dolce & Gabbana fame, came under heavy fire this week when he called singer and actress, Selena Gomez, “ugly” in an Instagram comment. The “Back To You” singer’s fans immediately rushed to her defense on social media, as did fellow singer and actress, Miley Cyrus. Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, spoke out about the controversy as well, and shared her thoughts on what her vision of an ideal match for her daughter would be.

In an article by People, the 13 Reasons Why Executive Producer recently stopped by the magazine’s live show, People Now, and addressed Gabbana’s disrespectful comment about her daughter.

“When someone has a desire to speak out about something by using a word so hateful, we ignore it,” she said.

After The Catwalk Italia posted a photo on its Instagram page featuring the multiple ways the “Wolves” singer has killed it in a red dress, Gabbana took it upon himself to comment on the photo, writing in Italian, “è proprio brutta,” which roughly translated to English as “she’s so ugly.”

Teefey went on to say that her reasoning behind not thinking too much about it or taking it to heart is because, “9 [times] out of 10 if you reply, they go, ‘Oh my god, I’m your biggest fan.’ They just want to get a reaction.” As for her thoughts on the best way to move past hurtful comments? “Disappear for a while and realize that’s their issue,” she advises.

It’s no secret that the “Hands To Myself” singer’s love life is often a topic of popular conversation. Gomez, 25, was in an on-and-off relationship with singer Justin Bieber for years, with the two just recently calling it quits again back in March. Now that her daughter is single again, Teefey revealed the three qualities of the ideal person she’d like for her daughter to end up with, and not surprisingly, they’re not ridiculous demands.

“A sense of humor,” is first on her list, “family-oriented,” is second and lastly, “someone who truly understands the life that she lives.”

Teefey understands that although her daughter’s high-profile relationships will sooner or later take center stage, and she’ll have to take every gossip article with a “grain of salt,” the possibility of the “Same Old Love” singer ending up with someone else in the entertainment industry seems more likely than the possibility that she won’t.

“I empathize with her a lot because could you imagine trying to find someone who isn’t in this business that understands, they’re gonna read she’s cheating every five minutes on them? That’s a special person. I want them to care about her and not the fame and not trying to sell things or become something.”

