NFL Rumors: New York Giants Not Close To Extension With Odell Beckham Jr.

New York has not had any traction towards an extension with Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is heading into the 2018 NFL season with contract talks going on with the New York Giants. The team has tried to interest him in a new deal, but Beckham has not shown any interest in getting something done. Now, it appears that the two sides have shut down discussions, or at least are not gaining any traction in talks.

According to a report from SNY, the Giants and Beckham have not seen progress in extension talks this offseason.

Over the past few seasons, the Giants have grown increasingly frustrated with Beckham’s antics both on and off the field. Fans have also become annoyed with some of the things that the star receiver has done.

Whether it be showing too much emotion on the field to partying on a boat ahead of a big playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, Beckham simply hasn’t done much to improve his standing in New York. The fact that he has so much talent and potential is what keeps the Giants interested in working a new deal out with him.

Last season, Beckham saw his season cut short to just four games before going down with a broken ankle. In those four games, he caught 25 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Back in 2016, Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.

At just 25 years old, Beckham is entering the prime of his career. There is some concern surrounding his ankle, but he appears close to 100 percent and ready to go for the 2018 season.

Odell Beckham Jr. says he will attend training camp, will not hold out https://t.co/S3hEerQfEK pic.twitter.com/JvJMcncPHL — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 16, 2018

Beckham is scheduled to hit free agency next offseason, which will bring a lot of rumors. New York could place the franchise tag on Beckham, but they could also decide to move on from him if no extension can be agreed to. Trade rumors surrounded Beckham this offseason, but the Giants chose to hang on to him for one more year at least.

All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Beckham does this season. New York will need him to have a big year in order to compete in the NFC. Eli Manning is hoping to bounce back from a down year last season and Beckham will be a huge part of deciding whether that happens or not.

Expect to see Beckham play with a chip on his shoulder this season. His upcoming free agency and all of the doubt surrounding him will motivate to put up his best season yet. New York will have their hands full getting a new deal done with him,

New York will have their hands full getting a new deal done with him, but for now, it appears that the two sides will not get something done before the season begins.