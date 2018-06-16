Beyonce And Jay-Z Drop Surprise Joint Album, ‘Everything Is Love’

The husband and wife musical super-duo announced the news at their concert in London

Beyonce has done it again and this time she brought along her husband, Jay-Z. The musical super-duo have released a surprise joint album called Everything Is Love, and it looks like the newest entry in a trilogy of albums that includes Beyonce’s Lemonade and Jay’s 4:44.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are currently on tour and made the album announcement at their second concert in London. They preceded the official announcement with the release of a visual for one of their new songs, “Apesh*t.” According to Pitchfork, the video was directed by Ricky Saiz and shows the couple performing among classic paintings and sculptures at the Louvre in Paris.

As Vulture reports, Everything Is Love has nine tracks and is currently available on the Carters’ streaming service, Tidal. They also released an additional track called “Salud,” which is not included in the project, Pitchfork reports. Jay-Z had previously revealed that the two had planned to do a joint-album before their solo projects, but it was shelved when the scope of Lemonade started to take shape.

The album continues to delve into themes explored in their previous projects as they continue to artistically express their reflections on the near breakdown of their marriage.

On Lemonade, Beyonce hinted that her husband had cheated on her in a visual album that drew from a wide range of influences. The work gained widespread critical acclaim. Even Adele shouted its praises when she won the Album Of The Year Grammy over Beyonce in 2017. On 4:44, Jay-Z admits to his infidelity and the role that he played in their marital strife. It was similarly snubbed at the 2018 Grammys, winning none of the categories it was nominated in, including Album Of The Year.

The fan reaction to Everything is Love seems largely positive at the moment based on social media posts. Many seemed genuinely surprised that the Carters had dropped new music. Beyonce, who’s best known as a superstar R&B singer, is rapping extensively on Everything Is Love and she is receiving effusive praise for her skill.

Beyonce bars forever. No more singing. Just greasy wealthy talk. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 16, 2018

Beyonce ain’t spit a weak bar the whole album. #TheCarters aren’t playing fair. — Alvin aqua Blanco | Jabari Warrior (@Aqua174) June 16, 2018

Watch Beyoncé and Jay-Z's video for EVERYTHING IS LOVE's first single, "APES**T" https://t.co/iHoDz8PAk4 pic.twitter.com/GLp0u6C9K3 — NPR Music (@nprmusic) June 16, 2018

As Pitchfork notes, the lyrics on “Everything Is Love” deliver lots of disses to a variety of entities. Jay takes a shot at the Grammys for their snub on “Apesh*t,” while Beyonce targets Spotify on the track, “Nice.” In terms of collaborators, the Carters worked with the Migos and Pharrell on “Apesh*t,” while Cool & Dre offered additional production on “Salud!” The couple’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, also made a cameo on the songs “Boss” and “Salud” as well.

Beyonce and Jay-Z will next be seen at their On The Run Tour II concert in Amsterdam on June 19.