Rumer Willis Rocks A White Bikini In Snapshot With Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall

Bruce and Demi's daughter shocked fans by hanging out with a Bachelor.

Rumer Willis and Nick Viall are going to start some rumors with their recent poolside photo. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Rumer recently shocked and confused her Instagram followers by sharing a photo of her and the former Bachelor star hanging out together.

On Friday, the 29-year-old daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took to Instagram to share a few bikini snapshots. She was wearing a white thong bikini in the pictures, which were taken at the Petit Ermitage luxury hotel in West Hollywood. The first post that she shared was a collection of three Polaroids. They included a photo of her face and a cheeky shot taken at an angle that gave her followers a view of her backside and her thong bikini bottoms. The third Polaroid was a headless photo of her bikini-clad torso.

Rumer Willis followed up that revealing Instagram post with another one featuring a single Polaroid. In the picture, she and 37-year-old Nick Viall are lying side-by-side. Rumer is still wearing her two-piece swimsuit, but Nick is covered up in a gray T-shirt. He’s throwing up a peace sign while Rumer snaps the selfie.

Rumer Willis captioned her Instagram post with a series of emojis: two sets of the dancing women with bunny ears, a male and female symbol, and a victory hand emoji. Her caption included no words, but her Instagram followers had plenty to say about her post. Many of them expressed astonishment at seeing Rumer and Nick together at a hotel, and their comments included a lot of question marks.

????‍♀️✌????????‍♂️ A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) on Jun 15, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

“I’m confused..what??” wrote one commenter.

“Whattttttt??? Are they together??” another remarked.

There were also quite a few commenters who expressed happiness over the “random” pairing. Rumer Willis and Nick Viall have not said whether they’re just hanging out as friends, or if there’s something more going on between them, but Nick did recently reveal that he’s single. He also told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “eager” to meet someone special and settle down.

“I hope it’s as soon as tomorrow, but at the same time, I’m not going to force it,” he said. “I’d rather wait and find the right person.”

Nick Viall and Rumer Willis have both appeared on reality shows, and neither had luck finding love with their costars. Nick dated over two dozen women during his time on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor. He picked out engagement rings four times, but all of his relationships eventually fizzled.

Rumer Willis wasn’t looking for love when she appeared on Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars, but she and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, sparked romance rumors with their chemistry on the dance floor. According to Page Six, Rumer harbored feelings for Val long after the Mirrorball Trophy winners competed on the show together in 2015. An insider claimed that she was “infatuated” with Val, and she was distraught when he got serious with his now-fiancée, fellow pro Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson.

Nick Viall has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, but he competed on Season 24. Could it be that he has finally found love with someone who starred on an ABC reality series that wasn’t part of The Bachelor franchise? And has Rumer Willis found love with a DWTS competitor who is not Val Chmerkovskiy? Curious fans of Nick and Rumer will just have to wait and see if he gives her his final rose.