Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dedicate ‘Young Forever’ To Grenfell Tower Fire Victims At London Show

The superstar couple marked the one-year anniversary of the West London tragedy with a poignant tribute.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z marked the one-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy by paying tribute to the dozens of victims and their families with a special song performance. One year after the horrific fire in the West London apartment building killed 72 people, Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé took a moment at the end of their On The Run II tour date in the city to dedicate an emotional performance of the song “Forever Young” to the victims. During their performance, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were also spotted wearing the green heart Justice for Grenfell pin that honors those who died, the Independent reports.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to the friends and families of the victims of Grenfell,” Beyoncé told fans at the show one day after the June 14 anniversary of the fire. “God bless you all.”

The Justice 4 Grenfell campaign tweeted a thank you to Jay-Z and Beyoncé for their support.

“Young Forever,” which samples the 1984 Alphaville song “Forever Young,” poignantly deals with themes of growing older and loss. The song first appeared on Jay-Z’s 2009 album The Blueprint 3 and was produced by Kanye West. According to Pitchfork, concertgoers at the London show revealed that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were dressed in black as they performed the emotional song in front of an industrial structure that was set on fire, bringing some fans to tears.

"This goes out to the family and friends of the victims of the Grenfell fire, God bless you" https://t.co/PsDnv4Vvzi — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 16, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will continue their tour in Europe through July. The North American leg of OTR II begins on July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio.

You can see a fan’s video of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s tribute to the Grenfell Tower fire victims below.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z aren’t the only music superstars who have shown their support for the victims of the West London tragedy. As the Inquisitr previously reported, on the one year anniversary of the tragedy, Grammy-winning singer Adele took part in a solemn tribute to the victims at a memorial in London as she sang along with survivors and family members to a choir’s rendition of Bill Withers’ 1972 classic, “Lean On Me” and Simon & Garfunkel’s 1970 folk ballad “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Adele has been an avid supporter of the Grenfell fire victims and has even asked her fans to support the dozens of families who lost their homes in the fire. In addition to Adele, English hip-hop artist Stormzy was also spotted singing along with the crowd at the Grenfell fire tribute earlier this week.