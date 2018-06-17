‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Sons And Ex-Boyfriend Will Not Longer Appear On The MTV Show

'Teen Mom 2' seems to be losing cast members.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s sons, as well as her ex-boyfriend, are reportedly no longer going to appear on the reality series.

According to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, sources reveal that Kailyn Lowry’s former boyfriend, Jo Rivera, has decided that he and his family will no longer be a part of the show. Jo, who is engaged to Vee Torres, has two children, Vivi and Isaac.

Sources told the outlet that Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera have decided to no longer let Isaac appear on Teen Mom 2 following some of the situations that have occurred during the past two reunion specials.

“Jo is leaving the show as well. He doesn’t like how far the show has strayed from its original purpose, and thinks that it is just trashy at this point. The kids are an afterthought and he doesn’t want himself or his kids associated with that anymore. He is getting married soon, and he and Vee have no interest in being a part of what the show has become,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry’s youngest son, Lux, whose father is Chris Lopez, will reportedly no longer be featured on Teen Mom 2 either. Chris, who has never appeared on the series without having his face blurred, has been outspoken about not wanting his son to be on the reality show. Sources reveal that currently there is no contract in place for Lux to be on the reality show, but that with the chaos surrounding the recent reunion filming, things are a bit out of order with production at this time.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have decided to no longer let most of their children, including their daughter Ensley, Jenelle’s son Kaiser, and David’s daughter Maryssa, film the show. This means that Jace would be the only one of Evans’ children to still appear on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 fans have already started to express how different the show is from its past seasons. It seems that the network has been focusing on all of the drama between the cast members lately and not revealing the struggles of being a young parent, or showing enough of the parents interacting with their growing children. With so many cast members leaving and pulling their children, fans can’t help but wonder how much longer the show can go on.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing with all of the cast members every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.