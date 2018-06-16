‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Splits Knee Cap, Won’t Be Attending MTV Movie Awards

Millie Bobby Brown will be absent from the upcoming MTV Movie Awards because of an injury.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently took to Instagram in the form of a short video to announce she would be absent from the MTV Movie and TV Awards. According to Millie, she has suffered a minor knee injury and will not be able to attend the award ceremony – which airs on Monday – because of it.

In her Instagram video, Millie showed off her crutch and her leg in an adjustable black brace while she talked about her injury. She did take time to reassure her fans she was fine but couldn’t attend the ceremony because of it.

“Hi guys, so another milestone in my life; I’ve never actually broken a bone, except for now. I have split my kneecap, so I, from the doctor’s orders, he told me to rest up and that means that I won’t be attending the MTV Awards this weekend.”

The 14-year-old Netflix Original star also took a little bit of time to show her love and support for the other cast members of Stranger Things including Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, and Noah Schnapp. She encouraged her co-stars to have fun at the award ceremony.

“I love them so dearly, so I wish you guys the best and I’m sending my luck with you and I’ll be there in spirit. Love you guys so much and peace out.”

Brown really wanted her co-stars to have “the best time” and not worry too much about her.

The Netflix Original Stranger Things is nominated for six different awards during this year’s awards ceremony. Millie herself is also nominated for two different awards, including Best Actor in a Show as well as the Best Kiss Award because of her smooth with Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things.

During the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Millie was also nominated – and won – the Best Actor in Show.

Those who follow Millie on social media know this announcement on Instagram comes just a few days after the Stranger Things star decided to delete her Twitter account. As Inquisitr reported a few days ago, Millie Bobby Brown made the decision to leave Twitter after she became the target of bullying and the subject of a collection of homophobic memes.

She is an open supporter of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation’s Together movement. According to Daily Mail, the original source of the homophobic memes is unclear. Some Twitter users did suggest the memes originated from an inside joke. Millie does have a secondary Twitter account, @Milliestopshate, that is still active.