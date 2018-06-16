WWE News: Dean Ambrose Spotted At Performance Center As Talk Of Return From Injury Heats Up

The 'Lunatic Fringe' has been on the sidelines since he suffered a severe triceps injury in December.

It’s been almost six months since the last time WWE fans saw Dean Ambrose in the ring, but a new report suggests that it might not be much longer before he makes his grand return to Monday Night Raw.

According to a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Ambrose was spotted at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando multiple times over the past few days. While it wasn’t clear whether Ambrose was merely rehabilitating his previously injured triceps with physical therapy, or actually training in the ring, the publication noted that it was “confirmed” the former WWE Champion was at the Performance Center.

While Dean Ambrose had a rocky 2017 that appeared to be on the upswing when his previous WWE faction, The Shield, reunited, his year ended on a sour note when he suffered a triceps tear late in December and underwent surgery for his injury. WrestlingNews.co noted that Ambrose’s former stablemate, Seth Rollins, said in April that the “Lunatic Fringe” would be back in the ring by late spring or summer, which suggested a faster than expected recovery. At the time of his surgery, a WWE news release stated that Ambrose would likely be out for about nine months. In relation to this, PopCulture wrote in May that Ambrose had spent the last month in Birmingham, Alabama, to help speed up the rehab process.

Speculating on Dean Ambrose’s possible return date, WrestlingNews.co wrote that the 32-year-old fan favorite would likely be able to compete by late August or early September, meaning that there’s a good chance he wouldn’t be cleared in time to appear at WWE’s next major pay-per-view, SummerSlam, on August 19.

While Ambrose’s return date is still up in the air, the rumored plans remain the same — a heel turn that would have him playing a villainous character for the first time as a singles wrestler, and the first time since early 2014, when he was still with The Shield. However, a recent report from Bodyslam.net editor Brad Shepard, as reported by Sportskeeda, added more information on WWE’s possible creative plans, as Ambrose looks to be booked to fight for the Universal Championship currently held by Brock Lesnar.

The rumored plans for Dean Ambrose’s in-ring return could also have him feuding with either one of this two Shield “brothers,” Sportskeeda added, speculating that either Rollins or Roman Reigns could win the Universal title from Lesnar, setting up a feud against Ambrose as he reestablishes himself in a villainous role.