‘RHOC’ Alum Gretchen Rossi Is Determined To Make It Through Her IVF Journey, ‘We’re Focused On Having A Baby’

Former Real Housewives Of Orange County stars, Gretchen Rossi and 44-year-old Slade Smiley, are still planning on starting a family. Rossi chatted it up with Us Weekly at the grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and said that she and Slade are focused on having a baby, according to People.

“We’re focused on having a baby… That’s our summer plans.”

Slade and Gretchen’s baby journey hasn’t been easy. So far, 39-year-old Rossi said that her journey to motherhood has been “a hard and very arduous thing to go through.” Nonetheless, Gretchen said that she’s thankful that she has an amazing partner to embark on the journey with. Gretchen said that they are pushing through the hardships and are hopeful to make a baby announcement in the future.

Slade and Gretchen got engaged back in 2013. Smiley praised Gretchen for her strength throughout the in vitro fertilization process.

Slade said that he had to give Gretchen “huge props” because IVF is such a hard and difficult process and realizes the burden falls on the woman, according to People. Smiley said not only has Gretchen embraced that challenge but she has used her experience to be an advocate for other women who are struggling with IVF and can’t get pregnant.

Gretchen said that she and Slade rely on a broad support system to keep their spirits high. Rossi said that the process takes a lot of good people to surround you because it’s a confusing and difficult process. The former RHOC star said that they have an amazing doctor.

Slade said that he was proud of his fiance and that he was impressed at how Gretchen immediately became a voice for women struggling with fertility.

Ross revealed to Us Weekly that she had done IVF three years ago and the first time she did it, the couple had 14 embryos to implant and just six hours before they were going to undergo the procedure they lost all of the embryos.

Slade and Gretchen got engaged on Season 8 of RHOC and have been together for almost ten years. The couple has no plans to tie the knot in the future. Rossi said that they are focused on having a baby and do not want to put money and resources into a lavish wedding, according to Us Weekly.

“We’re really content. We’re really happy.”

For now, the Marriage Boot Camp stars are hoping to relax and get some traveling in this summer. Slade and Gretchen have already planned trips to Texas and abroad to Santorini, Greece.