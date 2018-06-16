‘The Ranch’ Part 5 Dropped By Netflix, Part 6 Coming Soon

Netflix recently dropped Part 5 of 'The Ranch' with Part 6 following shortly behind.

For anyone who is looking for something to watch this weekend on Netflix, look no further than the hit Netflix Original titled The Ranch. The streaming giant dropped Part 5 of the series yesterday, June 15. According to What’s On Netflix, the streaming giant has likely already finished up filming Part 6 of the series which is likely to release later this year.

As those who follow The Ranch know, the Netflix Original series is undergoing some major changes as it moves forward into Part 6. Some of these changes include the introduction of a few new cast members. What’s On Netflix speculates the several new additions to the cast is the result of Rooster – Danny Masterson exiting the show.

Fortunately, for those who binged through Part 5 of The Ranch last night or this morning, you can rejoice in the fact that the series will return for a Part 6.

The Ranch Release Schedule

The Ranch is somewhat unique in the way it was released by Netflix. This was the very first Netflix Original that did not simply release entire seasons at one time. While a series would typically release by season, Netflix decided to break the release up into two parts.

Colt's truck is packed and ready to go. Who else is headed to #CMAFest next week? Make sure to stop by Maggie's bar on Broadway! pic.twitter.com/Toka5Mq3gV — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) June 2, 2018

So, each season of the series has two parts and each part is 10 episodes long. So, it was technically the first part of Season 3 that was released by Netflix yesterday. This method of releasing Netflix Originals was followed by with other Netflix Originals include Disjointed and the final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Part 1 of Season 1 was released on April 1st, 2016

Part 2 of Season 1 was released on October 7th, 2016

Part 3 of Season 2 was released on June 16th, 2017

Part 4 of Season 2 was released on December 15th, 2017

Part 5 of Season 3 was released on June 15th, 2018

The Ranch Part 6 Release Date

To date, Netflix has not announced an official release date for Part 6 of The Ranch. If the streaming giant keeps to the release date schedule it has had for past releases of the series, you can expect Part 6 to release somewhere between the month of October and the month of December.

⚠️SPOILERS AHEAD⚠️ Check out this exclusive sneak peek into Part 5—ten all-new episodes stream tomorrow on @Netflix. @aplusk @happyelishas https://t.co/TIHX2tAFQ1 — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) June 14, 2018

What’s On Netflix projects the series to have a release date in December. The Netflix fan site, however, clarified this was merely a guess. Moreover, if the streaming giant is busy or has a heavy release date for the month of December, they could push the release date back to next year. Unfortunately, this means fans of The Ranch only have the option of sitting and waiting for official release date to be announced.

What’s On Netflix also speculates some fans may walk away from the show after the exit of Danny Masterson. Even with fan protests, it is unlikely that Rooster would return to the show.