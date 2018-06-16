‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Returns To Salem With Shocking News

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will return to town with some shocking news, and it could change the lives of some Salem residents forever.

According to a June 16 report by Soap Dirt, Abigail will return to Salem earlier than expected. Abby’s husband Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will be thrilled to see her, but she will be hiding a secret that could change everything.

The latest Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that while she was away getting treatment with her grandmother, Laura Horton, Abigail found out that she was pregnant. While a pregnancy would usually be a happy occasion for a married couple, there will be a dark cloud that hangs over Abby’s news.

As many Days of our Lives viewers will remember, while Abigail was in the middle of her mental breakdown, in which she created two alter-egos, Gabby and Dr. Laura, and one of them fell in love with Chad’s brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). Abigail’s alter, Gabby, become completely infatuated with Stefan and the two eventually ended up in bed together. When Chad found them and realized what had been going on, he claimed that his brother had raped his wife, who was obviously not in her right mind to consent to any sexual contact with him.

Now that Abigail has received treatment for her personality disorder and remembers her encounter with Stefan, she’ll find out that she is carrying another DiMera baby, but who is the father? Eventually, Abby will tell her friend, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) that she is pregnant and that she doesn’t know who the father of the unborn baby is.

The pregnancy is sure to start up yet another war between Chad and Stefan, and will leave Abigail feeling upset and confused about what to do. It seems that a paternity test will likely be taken, but as many Days of our Lives fans know, those things tend to get tampered with a lot in Salem.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans can’t help but think about Abigail’s past with the DiMera brothers. She’s currently married to Chad, whom she shares a son named Thomas with, she previously had an affair with EJ, which led to a pregnancy scare, and now she could be carrying Stefan’s child. It looks like the character of Abigail will likely be remembered for her involvement with the DiMera family, and maybe not in a good way.

