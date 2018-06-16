Former NBA Player J.J. Hickson Arrested And Charged For Role In ‘Frightening Home Invasion’ In Georgia

Hickson, 29, was a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers who played eight seasons in the NBA.

Former NBA player J.J. Hickson was arrested and charged Friday for his alleged involvement in a home invasion in Senoia, Georgia that took place earlier in the day.

According to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta, the 29-year-old Hickson was booked into the Coweta County Jail on Friday, where he chose not to answer questions the news outlet asked regarding the alleged crime. Police officials said that there were at least two people involved in the “frightening” home invasion, but it was only Hickson who faced charges.

Speaking to Fox 5 Atlanta, authorities explained that the invasion started around 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning, and resulted in several items being stolen, and a person getting “roughed up” as the crime took place. Crimes of this nature are rare in the Senoia area, the authorities added.

“The victim was beaten up pretty good and they took some personal items from the residence and at that point in time through the help of a canvass we were able to identify a suspect and a suspect vehicle. We were able to identify a suspect from that,” said Captain John Kennedy of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Hickson was charged with armed robbery in connection with a home invasion and is expected to face a judge on Saturday. No further details on the alleged incident have been released as of this writing.

As noted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia native J.J. Hickson starred at Joseph Wheeler High School in Marietta and North Carolina State University, where his play helped him get selected 19th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2008 NBA Draft. He then embarked on a journeyman career in the NBA, playing for four other teams in his eight years in the league.

According to his Basketball-Reference player page, the 6-foot-9, 242-pound Hickson finished his NBA career with averages of 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, including a career-best 13.8 points per game for the Cavaliers in the 2010-11 season. He also averaged a double-double in the 2012-13 season for the Portland Trail Blazers, with stats of 12.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Hickson had last played for Champville SC in the Lebanese league earlier this year.