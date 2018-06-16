Fans Think Jill Duggar Is Wearing A Swimsuit In Derick Dillard’s Latest Family Instagram Photo

Jill Duggar bares her shoulders, and fans freak out.

Jill Duggar just bared a lot of shoulder in one of her husband’s Instagram photos, and Duggar fans are totally freaking out. This is because they’re convinced that the former Counting On star is wearing a swimsuit in the snapshot.

On Saturday, Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, took to Instagram to share a photo of he and his family having a little summer fun together. In the image, Derick is lying on the edge of what appears to be a public pool. Jill has her long hair piled up on top of her head and is in the water with the couple’s two sons, 3-year-old Israel and 11-month-old Samuel. The bottom half of Jill’s body isn’t visible beneath the clear water because the kids and Samuel’s turtle pool float are blocking the view. However, her arms and shoulders can be seen.

“Nothing says summer like a relaxing family day at the pool!” Derick captioned the photo. “What do you enjoy doing with friends & family on summer days? #summer #pool #family #fun.”

Instead of answering Derick’s question, many of his followers decided to discuss Jill Duggar’s choice in swimwear. Some of them praised her for wearing a “normal” swimsuit to go swimming.

“Love the fact that Jill is wearing a swimsuit!!” wrote one of Derick’s Instagram followers.

“Good to see Jill in a regular swimsuit,” another remarked.

As you can see, the only portion of the Duggar daughter’s dark blue swimwear that is visible are the sleeves and the neckline. While many fans assumed that she was wearing a one-piece swimsuit, others suggested that she was swimming in her clothing. One commenter on the Counting On Reddit page remarked that Jill’s clingy top “kind of looks like a cotton t-shirt with the sleeves rolled up and tucked.”

Even if Jill Duggar is simply wearing a tank top or a T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up to completely bare her shoulders, some fans observed that her choice in swimwear is still more revealing than the Wholesome Wear bathing suits that she wore growing up.

“Woah Jill you’ve changed that isn’t the bathing suits you grew up wearing,” wrote one commenter.

In a TLC blog post about swimwear, Jill’s mother, Michelle Duggar, shared her Bible-inspired belief that women should keep their bodies covered up from the neck to the knees. According to her, this is so that they don’t “stir up desires in someone else that cannot be righteously fulfilled.” The Duggar family matriarch also believes that it’s important to wear clothing that makes it possible for others to determine “whether you’re a man or a woman.” To her, dressing like a woman means always wearing skirts or dresses, even while swimming.

Michelle found a line of modest swimsuits that met all of her requirements, and these Wholesome Wear bathing suits were what Jill Duggar and her sisters usually swam in before they got married and were able to buy their own swimwear. The Duggar Family Blog shared a photo of Jill modeling one of the suits, which consists of a “skirted outer garment” over a “Spandex under garment” that covers the shoulders, collarbone, and thighs down to the knee.

Below you can check out a video of the Duggar girls wearing modest swimsuits and talking about why they don’t rock bikinis like their mother did when she was younger.