Missing 3-Year-Old Remy Elliott Found After Disappearing In Cornfield, Family Dog Had Stayed By Her Side

On Thursday night, in Qulin, Missouri, a 3-year-old girl went missing near her home. Thankfully, nearly 12 hours later, police and volunteers found 3-year-old Remy Elliott. As reported by CBS 12 KFVS, the mother, Timber Merritt, said the search for her daughter was stressful from the onset.

“I looked for her by myself thinking maybe she was just in the woods or somewhere where I couldn’t see her. And I was calling for her and calling for her, and when she wasn’t calling back I realized I don’t think I’m going to find her on my own.”

And that’s when Timber started making calls to her friends, family, and local police. The community formed a search and rescue team consisting of 75 to 100 volunteers. Helicopters flew over the surrounding areas as the community searched a cornfield that surrounded Merritt’s property on County Rd. 243. As CBS 12 documented, a family friend, John Copp, was one of the first volunteers, and he describes the situation.

“It was stressful and emotional. We were all just walking back and forth from one end to the other just yelling her name. All the flashlights started dying and the sheriff’s office decided to call it for the night.”

Volunteer Makayla Hardcastle described the harsh atmosphere. She felt concern for Remy because the corn felt like razor blades, especially to a 3-year-old. Hardcastle also remarked that it’s hard to hear in the cornfield, that if somebody’s shouting your name, you may be able to hear them but can’t tell where it’s coming from.

But it was Remy Elliott’s uncle who found the girl. Timber Merritt’s brother, Quinlin, had traveled the long distance from western Kentucky to help find his niece. Quinlin eventually found the three-year-old girl who was sleeping on broken stalks of corn. Heartwarmingly, Remy’s dog, Fat Heath, had stayed by her side the entire night, as reported by The Kansas City Star.

This is what #Community looks like. Law enforcement, 1st Responders and community volunteers coming together to find a missing child. Her dog stayed by her side all night. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/aIDMtG6JTW — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) June 15, 2018

Elliott is okay, but she received numerous mosquito bites that have since been treated. Though she was hot and bitten by mosquitos, Remy said she was wasn’t scared because Fat Heath was there. The mother said that if her dog had not been by her side, she knows her three-year-old daughter would have been terrified.

Timber Merritt said she had a few plans to prevent any of her children from getting lost in the cornfield again, including a fence in the yard. In our world that sees so many tragic endings to similar stories, the story of Remy and Fat Heath warms the heart.